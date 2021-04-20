Oppo’s trade-in program could give you up to $700 toward your new smartphone

Credit: Oppo Australia

With new smartphone models appearing regularly, trading in your old smartphone for one with the latest bells and whistles is a considerably attractive prospect. After all, who wants to struggle with an outdated handset when you can get credit toward something like an Oppo A74 5G. A number of Australian vendors already offer trade-ins, but now Oppo has announced its own program for Australian customers.

The thing with trade-ins is that you never want to commit without first seeing what you can get for your old phone, just in case the deal isn’t worthwhile. But with that in mind, we’re pleased to say that the way Oppo has set up its trade-in program lets you toy with the idea before committing, allowing you the freedom to decide if it's right for you.

To get started, you visit Oppo’s dedicated landing page where you can search and find the trade-in value of your current device. Once you have decided to go ahead, you can get a voucher for the trade-in value of your phone to put toward one of Oppo’s smartphone models.

Big phone discounts for existing Oppo customers

Oppo also announced it would sweeten trade-in deals for customers who already own Australian Oppo handsets by giving them additional customer loyalty discounts on top of their phone’s trade-in valuation. This means existing customers could end up with quite large overall discount vouchers.

Different phone models will have different trade-in values, but as an example of what you would be likely to receive, Oppo said customers trading-in the Oppo Find X2 Pro (512GB) could pocket $502 for their device and an additional $205 Oppo loyalty discount, amounting to a $707 voucher — quite a lot really.

Trade-in support for other smartphones

If you don’t own an Oppo smartphone, you may still trade in your device, as Oppo is accepting devices from other manufacturers – including from Samsung, Apple, Google and Huawei. Oppo revealed that a Google Pixel 5 could receive $470 credit, while a Huawei P30 (256GB) trade-in could receive up to $400 credit towards a new Oppo smartphone.

Research by Telsyte shows that Oppo is now the third largest smartphone vendor in Australia with over a million Australians reported to be using Oppo phones at the end of 2020.

Oppo Australia’s managing director, Michael Tran, said, “With consumers becoming increasingly price conscious but not wanting to compromise on quality, a trade-in program that supports our wide range of smartphones was the logical next step for our growth in Australia.”

For pricing valuations for your smartphone you can visit Oppo’s Trade-in page.