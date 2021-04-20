Fujifilm announces GFX Suite at Park Hyatt Sydney (102-megapixel camera included)

Enjoy an exclusive experience with the Fujifilm GFX100S camera

Credit: Fujifilm Australia

Snapping pictures of Sydney landmarks is a no-brainer for those visiting Sydney Harbour for the first time, but unless you have near on $10K up your sleeves to snap 102-megapixel images, you’re probably like us and shooting somewhere in the vicinity of 12-megapixels. However, thanks to a team-up between Fujifilm Australia and the Park Hyatt Sydney, for considerably less than the cost of a $10K camera you can snap in 102-megapixel bliss.

The new Park Hyatt Sydney experience is somewhat of a photographers’ dream, fusing luxury pampering with high-end technology. Guests will not only get to enjoy the Park Hyatt Sydney’s five-star luxury accommodation, enjoying full access to the spa, rooftop pool and fitness centre, but they’ll also have access to Fujifilm’s highest-spec, large-format digital camera, the Fujifilm GFX100S, capable of shooting 102 megapixel images.

The GFX Suite at the Hyatt Sydney comes fully-equipped with Fujifilm's highest performing large format camera the 102 Megapixel GFX100S
The GFX Suite at the Hyatt Sydney comes fully-equipped with Fujifilm's highest performing large format camera the 102 Megapixel GFX100S

The exclusive experience can be booked across any of the Park Hyatt Sydney rooms with the expectation that you'll shoot some of the best Sydney landmark pictures you’ll ever likely take. You can also take your pick of  rooms, choosing either sprawling city views or water views, or a room directly across from the Opera house: the exclusive 360-square-metre Sydney Suite. That would be our pick.

To help you enjoy your intimate rendezvous with the GFX100 — which was released in Australia back in January this year — an in-room interactive video tutorial is available. There will also be five Fujifilm GF lenses at your disposal to shoot in different scenarios.

There is also a photography concierge service to help you edit images when you leave. Guests will get one high-resolution print-out of their favourite snap, so that they can get maximum credit for their experience back in the real world.

Guests will have full access to Park Hyatt's five-star facilities.
Guests will have full access to Park Hyatt's five-star facilities.

Why Sydney? Well, Fujifilm has done some research, revealing that almost three quarters of Australians (71% surveyed) like to book travel destinations based on how good they look in photos. Sydney was an obvious choice according to Fujifilm since the research revealed Sydney Harbour to be the most photographed Australian location, with the Harbour Bridge being the most photographed landmark, followed by the Opera House.

Reflecting about the experience, Fujifilm Australia national marketing and category manager Leanne Hughes said: “To mark the launch of the Fujifilm GFX100S, we wanted to give Australians the opportunity to get hands on with our most impressive camera to date and capture photos of Australia’s most loved landmarks – Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House.” 

Use of the GFX will be limited to two days irrespective of length of stay. Bookings for stays can be made now until June 30, 2021 and is subject to availability.

