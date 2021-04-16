JBL PartyBox 310 lets you party in wet and dark places and sing duets

The inclusion of a telescopic handle and wheels should allow users to move the JBL Partybox 310 easily. Credit: JBL

In what is perfect timing, since COVID restrictions have only recently been eased in Australia, Harman International and Samsung Electronics have released the JBL PartyBox 310, a portable speaker that it said was made especially with “daytime and night time partygoers in mind.”

The PartyBox 310, follows the JBL PartyBox 300 in JBL’s PartyBox range – and it appears Harman has made a number of improvements on the PartyBox 300. While both systems pack 240 Watts of output power to produce a large, broad sound, the PartyBox 310’s two woofers which measure 6.5-inches are 1.25-inches larger than the JBL PartyBox 300’s woofers at 5.25-inches.

Whether or not this will make any difference to sound quality we can't yet say – however, it’s likely the sound quality could be similar in the two models since the PartyBox 310 features the same frequency response as PartyBox 300, enabling it to produce sounds in the range 45hz – 20kHz (-6dB).

Charge up in 3.5 hours time

While the battery runtime remains the same between the two models at 18 hours, Harman said the PartyBox 310 recharges significantly faster – in 3.5 hours compared to the 5 hours required to recharge the PartyBox 300. Also new is the inclusion of an IPX4 splash protection rating that Harman said “will let you move the party poolside” and “will keep the music going rain or shine”.

Two features have been included especially for night time users or those using the speakers in dark environments. They are a backlit control panel that reduces the need for a flashlight when controlling the device manually and the other is a dynamic light show mode that creates pulsing or strobing lighting effects that mirror the beat of the music.

Credit: JBL The JBL Partybox 310 features pulsating lights and strobe that dance to the beat of the music.

If you’d rather be the one producing the sound, the speakers come with dual mic and guitar inputs for voice or music amplification and also have a number of preprogramed sound effects such as a "boo", horn and applause, that may be quite amusing when used in party settings. You can also connect up to two speakers wirelessly via True Wireless Stereo (TWS) using Bluetooth, or one wired speaker via the unit’s auxiliary output.

Go solo or sing a duet

Harman said the PartyBox 310 is the only large party speaker in the market (not including the smaller JBL PartyBox On-The-Go) to come with a karaoke mode, including a solo and duet mode, which could also prove to be a highly popular feature for partygoers.

At 687mm tall and weighing 19.1kg, PartyBox 310 is about the size and weight you’d expect from a large party speaker but Harman said moving the speakers shouldn’t be an issue thanks to the inclusion of a telescopic handle and wheels for portability.

Controlling the PartyBox 310

The PartyBox 310 is compatible with Bluetooth Version 5.1 and connects to your smartphone or Bluetooth-enabled device for streaming of your songs, playlists, DJ mixes or whatever other audio you want to play.

Unlike the JBL PartyBox 300, the JBL PartyBox 310 is controllable via the JBL PartyBox app, which allows you to switch tracks, change the light show and control the karaoke features with simple touch control. It also has a built-in USB port that supports the playing of mp3, wma. and wav. files.

The PartyBox 310 costs AUD $699.95 and is available now at major retailers including, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Amazon and at JBL’s online store.