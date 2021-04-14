Valheim: how to create a dedicated server

Can't get enough Valheim? It may be time to launch a dedicated server.

Credit: Dominic Bayley

Valheim, by Swedish developer, Iron Gate Studio, is one of those PC games that has really set Steam alight due to its popularity. Despite having only been released in early access back in February, the game already sports a legion of highly active fans eager to battle, build and conquer themselves silly in the procedurally generated Viking purgatory.

It seems there is a lot more in store for Valheim fans this year too - in what was quite an outstanding pun, but forgivable since we like their game so much, Iron Gate announced on Steam that it has “Odin just begun” to deliver new content, promising a host of updates in 2021, including new multiplayer interactions and combat improvements, moon phases, tar pits, a vendor inventory expansion, more unique locations and a sandbox mode, among other things.

Navigating Valheim multiplayer

A big boon to Valheim’s popularity is multiplayer - you can play with up to 10 other players at once. We’ve been enjoying exploring the unique, low-fantasy game environment, complete with its range of biomes, like the beautiful Meadow and foreboding Dark Forest and we've also been building houses with friends - so we can vouch firsthand for how fun it is.

Credit: Iron Gate Studios

Building is reminiscent of games like The Forest, with a multitude of options to select and materials to use, you can quite easily sink days into gathering resources and piecing together impressive-looking lodgings fit for Viking royalty.

But there are a few pitfalls with Valheim’s multiplayer that you need to be aware of. For example, your character and their inventory are accessible in any game you play and your skills are also transferable too, but if you die and lose your gear in one world and exit the game before retrieving it, it won't be yours if you enter another world.

Buildings that you have built also remain in the game that you build them in, meaning your masterly construction won’t be there if you enter another game – a fair, but difficult, reality to deal with if you’ve made some particularly good progress in one game and can’t get back in to reap the benefit.

Credit: Iron Gate Studios

Playing on a locally hosted server

If you plan on playing regularly with the same group of Steam friends the foibles of Valheim multiplayer may not be a big concern to you since, you, or the friend with the highest spec PC, can simply host a local server each time you play and select a pre-existing game.

However, the downside to this is that the host will need to do this each time you want to play that particular game. If you want to play at any time, even when the host is not present, a dedicated server is the way to go.

Iron Gate recently released an update that improves the latency of dedicated servers and we found running our server on a PC with an i7 CPU and internet connection with download speeds of 100Mbs quite capable of running a dedicated server with only minimal lag. Setting the dedicated server up though, can be a little tricky, so we’ve put together some steps to guide you through the process.

Creating a Valheim dedicated server

1) First, select the PC you would like to run your dedicated server on and open Steam.

2) You will now need to download the Valheim Dedicated Server tool. To do this click on the drop down menu in the top left-hand corner above your games list and select "tools". Choose and install the Valheim Dedicated Server from the tools list.

Credit: Dominic Bayley

3) You will also need to make sure the correct ports are being forwarded to your server through your local router and firewall. To do this type your Gateway IP address into your browser to get your router’s settings. Find “Port Forwarding” and open ports 2456-2458. The server’s port will be 2456.

Credit: Dominic Bayley

4) Now, before you launch your dedicated server you will need to do some editing. In Steam on the Valheim Dedicated Server page click the gear icon at the top right of your Steam window and click on “manage” then “browse local files”. Now find the file start_headless_server.bat and make a backup copy of it.

5) Choose a name for your dedicated server. You might want to include Australia or AU in your title to indicate where it is from. Now right click on start_headless_server.bat in the local files window and select "edit" to open it in Notepad. Find “My server” and replace inside the quotation marks with the name you have chosen for your server.

6) Also choose a name for your game. Find the text “Dedicated” and write in the name of your game between the quotation marks.

7) Set a password for your server. Do this by inserting your chosen password between the quotation marks in “secret”. Remember this word, since anybody you invite to join your server will need to use it to get in.

8) In the script file you may also see the text -public 1. If you wish your server to be visible in Valheim’s list of community servers, leave this text as it is. For a private server, change the “1” to “0”.

9) Save a copy of the start_headless_server.bat now in case anything goes wrong.

10) Your server is now ready to launch. Launch it by clicking on start_headless_server. If you get a prompt, allow it through your firewall. You will know your server is active when you see “Game server connected.”

It's play time

If you’ve followed all those steps carefully and now have your dedicated server up and running, congratulations! – you can now get started inviting friends to join.

For quick and easy access to your server add it to your Favorites in the Steam window in the top left of the screen by clicking "View" and then "Servers" and then the "Favorites" tab and finally "Add server" in the bottom right of the window. You will be asked to enter your internal IP address, followed by a colon and the server's port number. Find this by typing "ipconfig" into the Command Prompt.

For your friends to find your game and connect they will need to use your external IP address together with the server's port number. You can find your external IP address easily in Google by typing "what is my IP".

If you need more help with your dedicated server, you can access the user manual in the same folder that you found start_headless_server.bat. Otherwise, we recommend posting any further questions to Iron Gate Studio in the Steam discussions.