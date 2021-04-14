Dell's XPS 13 9310 just got a mesmerizing upgrade

Dell will add a 16:10 aspect ratio OLED panel to its beloved thin-and-light laptop.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Dell

Dell's beloved XPS 13 premium laptop will get the infinite black treatment, thanks to a new OLED panel option. Announced Tuesday, the OLED is the fanciest of four screen options Dell will offer for the XPS 13, all of them in the same taller and more useful 16:10 aspect ratio. The OLED option will add $300 extra over the basic display option. Full pricing should be available when the new SKUs come online Tuesday as well.

Here are all the display options for the XPS 13:

  • Base (touch or non-touch): 1920x1200 (FHD+), 500-nit touch with Eyesafe technology.
  • OLED: 3456x2160 (3.5K), 400-nit touch with DisplayHDR 500, 100-percent DCI-P3.
  • 4K: 3840x2400 (4K UHD+), 500-nit touch with DisplayHDR 400, 90-percent DCI-P3.
xps 13 black keyboard view v2 Dell

The XPS 13 features a standard keyboard rather than the company's low-travel Maglev 2.

If you haven't seen an OLED display, prepare to be impressed. Unlike traditional backlit screens that rely on blocking light that gets to your eyes, each pixel in an OLED panel generates light and can turn off. That basically means blacks are actually black, and not very dark shades of gray. Colors on OLEDS tend to be so intense, you'll often find yourself mesmerized by them.

The rest of the XPS 13 9310 appears mostly unchanged. CPU options still range from the Intel 11th gen Core i7-1185G7 to the Core i3-1115G4. RAM options are all LPDDR4X in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB quantities. All three memory options are dual-channel mode and soldered in place, as is required for the lower-power LPDDR RAM. Storage ranges from 2TB to 256GB capacity using an industry standard M.2 slot. 

Because it's so thin, the XPS 13 forgoes the chunky USB-A port. Dell knows you still need to plug in your USB peripherals so it includes a dongle to use with either of the two Thunderbolt 4 ports. You also get a microSD card reader and an analog headset jack. 

For the most part, the big news for the XPS 13 is the OLED. Although it offers only 7.4 million pixels compared to 9.2 million for the all-out 4K UHD+ panel, seeing that many in a 13.4-inch screen requires bionic vision. The OLED still gives you about three times the pixel density of the 1920x1200 FHD+ screen, along with the gorgeous high-contrast color.

xps 13 black open up left v2 Dell

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?