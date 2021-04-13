Huawei turns up the volume with the FreeBuds 4i earbuds

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i come in two colours, Ceramic White and Carbon Crystal Black. Credit: Huawei

There are a lot of mid-priced earphones being released into the Australian marketplace and now Australian consumers have another good option in Huawei's FreeBuds 4i. At a sub $200 price point and featuring Active Noise Cancellation (ACN), these buds offer a cost/value proposition that is sure to be popular with music fans and others looking for good quality earphones that don't break the bank.

Better than average battery life

Battery life is a key consideration for consumers when buying earphones and the FreeBuds 4i offer better than average performance here.

When ANC is turned off, they deliver 10 hours of continuous music playback or 6.5 hours of a voice call, or together with the charging case, they can deliver 22 hours of music playback or 14 hours of a voice call. If the ANC is turned on, the FreeBuds 4i can deliver up to 7.5 hours of continuous music playback and 5.5 hours of voice call. They also charge quickly providing four hours of audio from a 10-minute charge.

An ergonomic design

Huawei has put a great deal of thought into the design of the earphones and they have undergone thousands of rounds of comfort tests to ensure long-term wearing comfort. They feature an oval-shaped and compact design inspired by the pebbles of the black sandy beaches in Iceland. The charging case is quite stylish too. It features a curved shape that fits into the arc of the user's palm.

The FreeBuds 4i are available in two colours, Ceramic White and Carbon Crystal Black, so should go nicely with any outfit you choose to wear.

Hear what you want

The way the ACN technology works is quite fascinating. The earphones detect ambient noise through their microphones and generate a reverse sound wave to reduce noise. The noise cancellation algorithm targets environments that are typically noisy such as busy shopping centres, loud public transport, a train station, or the office for ANC optimisation.

The FreeBuds 4i also feature an awareness mode, allowing users to hear their surroundings without taking the earbuds off. By simply pressing and holding the earbud, the 4i will automatically switch between awareness mode and ANC mode.



To reduce environmental noise interference during calls, the earphones use three anti-interference technologies to improve the call quality. Beamforming technology allows the microphones to pick up the user's voice accurately; the dual-mic system comes with a slit-duct design to effectively reduce wind noise; and the AI noise reduction technology, filters out extra noise.

The headphones and case both feature a stylish ergonomic design.





Balanced audio output designed for pop music

The FreeBuds 4i include 10mm large dynamic drivers to offer larger amplitude for powerful bass performance. The earphones also adopt the PEEK+PU polymer composite diaphragm, providing high sensitivity and rich, dynamic response.

Users can also easily control music playback, voice call, and activate noise with a gesture touch. When using FreeBuds 4i with Huawei smartphones running EMUI 10.0 or above, it supports fast pairing with a pop-up notification that will prompt when the charging case is opened.

When pairing, the battery information of the earbuds and the charging case will be displayed clearly.

When ANC is turned off Huawei's FreeBuds 4i offer 10 hours of continual playback.





Australian pricing and availability

Huawei FreeBuds 4i are now available from Huawei Experience Store online and in-store at Chatswood, World Square, and Hurstville, MobileCiti, and Amazon. The RRP is AUD$159, and if you buy them before April 30, 2021, you will get a bonus Huawei Band 4 (Black) worth $69.







