Watch Nvidia's GTC 2021 keynote livestream here

You may not be able to buy a graphics card right now, but today you can tune into the GPUs of tomorrow. Nvidia’s GTC 2021 keynote kicks off from CEO Jensen Huang’s kitchen yet again at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT today, and you can watch the full stream in the YouTube video embedded below.

Don’t expect to hear about new graphics card releases (though the long-rumored GeForce RTX 3080 Ti could very well make its debut). GTC stands for “GPU Technology Conference” and revolves more heavily around developer, technical, and business announcements than consumer products. Past GTC events have shown off fresh architecture details and features that eventually wound up in proper GeForce cards a few months later, however, like GTC 2020’s Ampere reveal.

We might also hear more about the future of the company’s ambitious GeForce Now cloud streaming service, or a next-gen Tegra chip that could wind up in the rumored DLSS-powered Nintendo Switch Pro. Speaking of, dare we hope for DLSS 3.0? DLSS 2.0 already works like black magic. We’ll know soon.

Again, tune into Huang’s keynote in the video embedded above, and wander over to Nvidia’s GTC hub if you’re a developer who wants to register for more nitty-gritty technical sessions throughout the week. (It’s free with GTC being virtual.) And if you’re a gamer who just likes to stay current with the latest GPU news, be sure to check out our guide to the best graphics cards to get up to speed while you’re waiting for Huang to pull something new out of his fancy oven.