Amazon's revamped Alexa Voice Remote for Fire TV adds shortcuts to Netflix, Disney+

The new voice remote for Amazon’s Fire TV players also comes with a Guide button for live TV, as well as a redesigned Alexa button.

(TechHive (US)) on

Credit: Amazon

Want to start streaming Stranger Things, WandaVision, Bosch, or The Flight Attendant on your Fire TV device without digging through a bunch of menus? If so, the redesigned Alexa Voice Remote might be calling your name.

Due to arrive April 14 for $30, the new Alexa-enabled remote (first spotted by Protocol’s Janko Roettgers) looks roughly the same as the older version that ships with various Fire TV sticks, players, and devices. A circular navigation pad lets you browse and select items on the Fire TV interface, while Home, Back, Menu, and playback controls sit directly beneath. The rocker on the 2 x AAA battery-powered remote will let you adjust the volume on most HDMI-CEC-connected TVs, AV receivers, and soundbars.

What sets the new remote apart from its predecessor, however, are the telltale shortcut buttons stamped with the logos of four familiar video streaming services: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu.

Just tap one of the buttons to jump directly to your service, meaning no need to hunt through menu screens or otherwise waste time better spent watching Fleabag.

alexa voice remote detail Amazon

The redesigned Alexa Voice Remote features one-touch buttons for Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu.

Of course, the problem with the prominently marked shortcut buttons is that you can’t reprogram them. That said, I know at least one technophobe (hey, Bubbe) who might be more prone to streaming if her remote had a big “Netflix” button on it.

Besides the streaming shortcut buttons, the new Alexa Voice Remote has a redesigned Alexa button that’s now blue and marked with the Alexa logo (the old button had a simple microphone icon).

Finally, a new Guide button jumps you directly to channel and program listings for live TV services, such as Sling, Philo, and Pluto TV.

Of course, $30 for the revamped Alexa Voice Remote is pricey given that you can snap up a Fire TV Stick Lite with the old remote for the same price. That said, this is Amazon we’re talking about, so the remote will probably see steep discounts in the weeks and months ahead. We also imagine that the new remote will begin shipping with existing and/or upcoming Fire TV players and Fire TV Edition smart TVs, although we haven’t heard anything concrete.

The new Alexa Voice Remote is compatible with the Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (2nd-gen and later), Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube (1st-gen and later), and Fire TV (3rd-gen, with the “pendant” design). It’s not compatible with 1st- and 2nd-gen Fire TV devices, the 1st-gen Fire TV Stick, or current Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Ben Patterson

TechHive (US)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?