Arlo adds the Pro 4 to its range

Latest security camera offers multiple options and features

(PC World) on

Arlo Pro 4

Arlo Pro 4

Credit: Arlo

Arlo has added to its award-winning Pro series of security cameras with the Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera. 

The Pro 4 includes 2K HDR video quality, an integrated spotlight with colour night vision and a 160-degree field of view to deliver clear video quality day and night. 

Unlike its predecessor, the Pro 4 connects directly to Wi-Fi, enabling an even easier DIY setup as a standalone security solution or add-on to an existing Arlo ecosystem. 

Arlo’s AI subscription-based service, Arlo Smart, compliments the Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Cameras to deliver total protection. Users receive a complimentary three-month Arlo Smart trial with their purchase. 

Arlo Pro 4Credit: Arlo
Arlo Pro 4

Arlo Smart provides extended 30-day rolling Cloud storage of 2K HD video recording. Smarter, customisable notifications enable Arlo Smart users to detect people, vehicles, animals or packages. Controlled entirely through the Arlo app, users can view live streams and recordings, adjust their camera settings or access cloud recordings.

Features of the Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera include:

  • 2K video with HDR and 160-degree viewing angle: High-performance lenses deliver a wide field of view in clear detail.
  • Integrated spotlight: Light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests.
  • Built-In smart siren: Trigger the siren remotely or automatically during an event.
  • Colour night vision: See what’s lurking in colour rather than traditional black and white.
  • Two-way audio: Listen and speak to visitors with two-way audio that reduces wind and noise.
  • Direct to Wi-Fi: Connects directly to Wi-Fi for simple setup allowing it to function as a standalone home security solution without the need for a separate Base Station.
  • Wire-free and weather-resistant: Wire-free setup and a magnetic mount enables easy installation, while a weather-resistant design allows Pro 4 to be placed indoors and outdoors.
  • Rechargeable battery: Rechargeable, removable battery lasts up to six months on one charge.
  • Magnetic charging cable: Quickly charge camera and easily snap connecting cable into place
  • Platform compatibility: Works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation and control.
  • SmartHub/base station optional: Enable local storage recording, cross-trigger other cameras in the ecosystem and enhance camera range and battery life by connecting a compatible Arlo SmartHub or Base Station (VMB4000, VMB4540, VMB4500, VMB5000).

RRP: Starting at $369 for a Pro 4 single cam, $699 for a two-camera kit and $1299 for a four-camera kit, the Pro 4 range is available at leading electrical retailers nationally.

Arlo Pro 4Credit: Arlo
Arlo Pro 4

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com.

 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Arlo

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
By Mike Gee

By Mike Gee

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?