Arlo adds the Pro 4 to its range

Arlo Pro 4 Credit: Arlo

Arlo has added to its award-winning Pro series of security cameras with the Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera.

The Pro 4 includes 2K HDR video quality, an integrated spotlight with colour night vision and a 160-degree field of view to deliver clear video quality day and night.

Unlike its predecessor, the Pro 4 connects directly to Wi-Fi, enabling an even easier DIY setup as a standalone security solution or add-on to an existing Arlo ecosystem.

Arlo’s AI subscription-based service, Arlo Smart, compliments the Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Cameras to deliver total protection. Users receive a complimentary three-month Arlo Smart trial with their purchase.

Arlo Smart provides extended 30-day rolling Cloud storage of 2K HD video recording. Smarter, customisable notifications enable Arlo Smart users to detect people, vehicles, animals or packages. Controlled entirely through the Arlo app, users can view live streams and recordings, adjust their camera settings or access cloud recordings.

Features of the Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera include:

2K video with HDR and 160-degree viewing angle: High-performance lenses deliver a wide field of view in clear detail.

Integrated spotlight: Light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests.

Built-In smart siren: Trigger the siren remotely or automatically during an event.

Colour night vision: See what’s lurking in colour rather than traditional black and white.

Two-way audio: Listen and speak to visitors with two-way audio that reduces wind and noise.

Direct to Wi-Fi: Connects directly to Wi-Fi for simple setup allowing it to function as a standalone home security solution without the need for a separate Base Station.

Wire-free and weather-resistant: Wire-free setup and a magnetic mount enables easy installation, while a weather-resistant design allows Pro 4 to be placed indoors and outdoors.

Rechargeable battery: Rechargeable, removable battery lasts up to six months on one charge.

Magnetic charging cable: Quickly charge camera and easily snap connecting cable into place

Platform compatibility: Works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation and control.

SmartHub/base station optional: Enable local storage recording, cross-trigger other cameras in the ecosystem and enhance camera range and battery life by connecting a compatible Arlo SmartHub or Base Station (VMB4000, VMB4540, VMB4500, VMB5000).

RRP: Starting at $369 for a Pro 4 single cam, $699 for a two-camera kit and $1299 for a four-camera kit, the Pro 4 range is available at leading electrical retailers nationally.

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit www.arlo.com.