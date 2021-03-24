GoPro delivers Quik solution for videos and photos

Refreshed and renamed mobile app collects all your memories in one place

(PC World)

Credit: GoPro

GoPro has reimagined the way photo and video memories are organised, edited and shared with its completely refreshed and renamed mobile app, Quik.

What does Quik do? GoPo says it lets you relive amazing moments anytime, whether they were captured on your GoPro or phone. It provides creative, easy-to-use, editing tools that let users tweak their photos and videos anyway they like to create ihighlight reels. Favourite memories can be instantly revisited on your Mural, a personalised wall of your must-see photos and videos.

Basically, Quik takes all your memories and puts them in one place – the more you add, the better it gets. Editing tools include a multi-speed video tool, 25 scene-optimised filters, premium storytelling themes and 18 royalty free music tracks.

GoPro camera owners get an additional level of functionality in Quik. It acts as a hub to control your camera, transfer content to your phone, live stream and Reframe 360 content. 

The app isn’t just for GoPro users. It works with any and all photo and video content, whether shot on a GoPro or not, and is available for iOS and Android.

Quik’s Mural, auto-edits and editing tools work universally across all content in your camera roll.

The free version of the app gives customers limited access to Quik’s Mural and premium editing tools. A Quik subscription (AUD$14.99/year or $2.99/month gets customers unlimited use and access to its editing features including unlimited Mural Events, edits, edit themes, scene-optimised filters, access to royalty-free tracks and use of the new speed tool. It includes unlimited Cloud  backup of imported photos and videos at their original quality when the backup feature is released later in 2021.

GoPro subscribers who pay $69.99/year get all the benefits of a Quik subscription plus:

  • $100 off up to three new GoPro cameras a year.
  • Up to 50% off accessories at GoPro.com.
  • Unlimited cloud storage of their GoPro photos and videos at original quality.
  • High-quality live streaming from a GoPro to GoPro’s premium streaming platform.
  • Guaranteed damaged camera replacement.

At its core, Quik solves the “black hole” problem of a smartphone’s camera roll and ensures users don’t lose track of favourite photos and videos. Each time you capture that special “keeper” photo or video it can be easily shared it to the Quik app where it is added to your own private Mural feed within the app.

You can also share images that already  exist in your phone’s camera roll, text threads or wherever they may be. Share multiple photos or videos to Quik and they are grouped together as an event. The app will then produce a compilation highlight video beat-synced to music – which can be adjusted to your liking.

Quik features and benefits include:

  • Unlimited importing of your favourite photos and videos: Import photos and videos  from any phone or camera, including GoPros and DSLRs, and enjoy them all in one app.
  • Unlimited Cloud backup (available later this year): Every photo and video posted to your Quik mural feed will be backed up at its original quality.
  • Automatic video creation: Create impressive music-synced videos by simply selecting the photos and videos you want to include along with a song from the included library  or your own.
  • New GoPro original music: Choose from a growing list of royalty-free tracks curated in-house at GoPro or add your own music to videos — all of which will automatically beat-sync to them.
  • Powerful editing tools: Adjust exposure, contrast, color, vibrancy; get creative with intuitive single and multi-clip video editing; add text, stickers and more.
  • New video speed tool: Speed ramp videos faster or slower and add super slo-mo and freeze frame segments at multiple points within in a single video clip.
  • GoPro-exclusive filters: Use dozens of filters including many optimised for natural  environment  looks such as snow, desert and water.
  • Premium themes: Choose from a growing list of video edit themes,   making  it easy to give your videos a particular style or energy.
  • Easy social sharing: Post directly to Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and more, or share    via text or email.
  • Frame grabbing: Extract photo still images from videos.

To celebrate Quik’s launch, GoPro is kicking off the Make It #Quik Awards Challenge to award the best Quik edits. To participate, submit your best edit made with the Quik app to GoPro.com/Awards.

Quik has replaces the GoPro app in  iOS and Android app stores.  Existing GoPro app users will see their app update upon install. For GoPro camera users, Learn more about Quik at GoPro.com.


