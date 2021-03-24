Dropbox adds a free, limited password manager

Dropbox joins the free password manager fray as LastPass limits its own free offerings.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Dropbox

Last year, Dropbox launched a password manager as part of its paid Dropbox plans. On Tuesday the company said it’s making the technology available to those who use the free Dropbox plans, too. Unfortunately, the Dropbox solution isn’t as good as what other free password managers offer.

Beginning in April, users of the Dropbox Basic plan can try a limited version of the Dropbox password manager, known as Passwords. Here’s the catch: You’ll be able to save only 50 passwords. You’ll also be limited to syncing those passwords on three devices. (Eventually you’ll be able to share those passwords securely via another user—that feature is coming soon, Dropbox says.)

The Dropbox Passwords service will autofill passwords when asked. Dropbox provides apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, with zero-knowledge encryption, so the passwords will be known only by you.

If you want the more comprehensive Passwords service, you’ll need to pay an additional fee of $11.99 per user per month for Dropbox Plus. Dropbox also provides Plus users with Dropbox Vault, which offers encrypted storage with a PIN for added protection.

Dropbox’s announcement arrives, perhaps not coincidentally, as LastPass limits its own free password-management tier starting Tuesday. The adjustments to the LastPass tier mean you’ll be able to use it only on a single class of device (computer or phone) at no cost—though an unlimited number of devices within that class. 

Both LastPass and now Dropbox are among a growing number of free password managers, which include both browsers as well as discrete services. Why should you consider using a password manager? Because simple passwords are so easy to crack, you can do it yourself

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?