AMD has solved Ryzen USB issues; update fix coming soon

The company said upcoming BIOS updates should fix intermittent USB issues on Ryzen systems.

Credit: Gordon Mah Ung/IDG

AMD has found a fix for intermittent USB problems some Ryzen owners have reported.

“We would like to thank the community here on r/AMD for its assistance with logs and reports as we investigated the intermittent USB connectivity you highlighted. With your help,” the company posted in a post in the r/AMD section of Reddit, “we believe we have isolated the root cause and developed a solution that addresses a range of reported symptoms, including (but not limited to): USB port dropout, USB 2.0 audio crackling (e.g. DAC/AMP combos), and USB/PCIe Gen 4 exclusion.”

AMD said the upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.2 update, which should correct the problems, will soon be distributed to motherboard partners. (AGESA stands for AMD Generic Encapsulated Software Architecture, a system utility built into the BIOS.)

The rollout to customers will be gradual. “Customers can expect downloadable BIOSes containing AGESA 1.2.0.2 to begin with beta updates in early April,” AMD wrote. “The exact update schedule for your system will depend on the test and implementation schedule for your vendor and specific motherboard model.”

The company said if you continue to experience the USB issues after the update, please contact the company’s support department.

The dropout issues have vexed Ryzen customers for months, with no seeming rhyme or reason for the cause. Some reported lowering PCIe Gen 4 to Gen 3 fixed the issue—but at the loss of the faster throughput speed.

Although intermittent, the problem wasn’t rare. An AMD post on the same subreddit, asking for input from Ryzen customers, received innumerable responses.