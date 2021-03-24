Intel's first Xe HPG graphics card might compete with the RTX 3070

Raja Korduri teases Intel's upcoming discrete GPU for gamers, saying it's more than 20 times faster than Iris Pro 5200.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Cristiano Siqueira/Intel Graphics

Just how fast will Intel’s upcoming Xe HPG graphics card for gamers be? Based on a tweet by Intel chief architect Raja Koduri, it’s looking to run in the neighborhood of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3070.

Koduri posted the tweet Thursday afternoon, along with photos of other Intel employees looking at a screen with UL’s popular 3DMark graphics test on it. Although Koduri doesn’t explicitly say which card he’s testing, we know Intel is already benchmarking Xe HPG with 3DMark, and there are plenty of hints in the photo and the tweet.

“From 2012 to 2021—same Intel Folsom lab, many of the same engineers with more grey hair,” Koduri wrote. “I was at Apple back then, getting hands on with pre-production Crystal Well, 9-years later playing with a GPU that’s >20x faster!”

hpg Intel

Raja Koduri in Intel’s Folsom Labs testing a new graphics card that is >20x faster than an Iris Pro 5200.

For those who don’t remember, Crytal Well was Intel’s Haswell desktop CPU with an additional 128MB of embedded DRAM cache onboard. Its integrated graphics were dubbed the Iris Pro 5200, and the top-end desktop part was the Core i7-4770R.

So how fast was 2013’s Crystal Well? Public benchmark results recorded in 3DMark’s public database give it a score of around 1,450 for graphics in 3DMark Fire Strike. As UL’s benchmark is almost entirely GPU-focused (especially for the graphics subscore), a score more than 20 times faster would fall right in the neighborhood of a GeForce RTX 3070 card.

Obviously this is a pretty big reach, but there have been unsubstantiated rumors that Xe HPG would tussle with the RTX 3070 as well. If the GPU indeed competes there, and Intel offers graphics cards you can actually buy, and it’s priced right—that’s the makings of a three-way ball game with Nvidia and AMD going into the second half of this year. 

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?