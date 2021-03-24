Powering up for Easter in the great outdoors

The right technology will make improve your camping experience

(PC World)

Credit: Photo 118640079 © Chernetskaya | Dreamstime.com

Powering up your campsite this Easter is no small feat, but when it’s done properly it makes life so much better. 

Poorly planned camps on the other hand can lead to unhappy campers. Battery World franchise partner, Howdie Farrar, has plenty of experience in. He says the first thing is to pack essential items including:

  • A good camping fridge to keep food and drinks chilled while you’re out exploring. It’s important to pre-cool the fridge before heading out to ensure everything stays cold.
  • A good quality deep cycle battery to power the fridge
  • A battery box to place batteries in. Some battery boxes are multi-functional – giving you outlets to plug all your devices into, including USB connections for smart devices and other DC outlet sockets. They may also monitor a battery’s voltage and state of charge.
  • Solar panel for additional power to the campsite so there is always a source of power. You can also grab smaller, lighter solar blankets for easier portability.
  • Inverter to power up 240V home devices.
  • Camping light kit – Don’t be left in the dark on your trip. LED lighting that is remote switchable and anti-bug is recommended. LED is also low-power consumption, which is battery-friendly.

How to prepare your batteries Before a big trip, always be properly prepared by testing out equipment to ensure it’s in working condition before leaving home. Importantly, get a health check on your starting and deep cycle batteries.

Research

Read up on where you are going, the expected weather conditions, and the availability of facilities, such as toilets and running water.

Many campsites have their own rules and regulations so it’s not only a good idea to be familiar with these requirements, but also to practice camping etiquette.

And if you need some advice, particularly on batteries, Battery World’s experts will look after your needs.

Tags Batteries

By Mike Gee

PC World
