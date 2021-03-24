Belkin lights up iPhone charging

Boost Charge Smart Cable range gives the green light to a full charge

(PC World) on

Credit: Belkin

Belkin’s latest accessories for the Apple iPhone make charging a lot brighter. The Boost Charge Smart Cable range – a Smart USB-A Cable with Lightning Connector and a Smart USB-C Cable with Lightning Connector – allows users to see an iPhone’s charge status at a glance.

The cables use a custom circuit board with proprietary firmware to communicate with the iPhone’s battery, displaying an amber light when charging and a green light when the device is at 100 per cent. Users can easily see whether their phone is fully charged or still charging.

Credit: Belkin

Compatible with iPhones and MFi-certified, and featuring a universally compatible USB-A connector, they can charge up to 12W using a wall or car charger. An iPhone 8 or later can be fast charged from 0-50 per cent in 30 minutes when combining the Smart LED Cable with a PD-enabled USB-C charger. 

Manufactured with a durable aircraft-grade aluminium overmold and double-braided nylon exterior, the cables can withstand wear and tear while maintaining an elegant look and feel. The Boost Charge range comes in three classic colours, to suit any style, including black, silver and grey.

The range is available at belkin.com.au and other major retailers.

RRP: Boost Charge Smart USB-A Cable with Lightning Connector – AU$39.95 / NZ$44.95

Boost Charge Smart USB-C Cable with Lightning Connector – AU$44.95 / NZ$49.95

Tags belkin

By Mike Gee

By Mike Gee

PC World
