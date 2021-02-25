AMD will introduce another new GPU you probably can't buy next week

Gamers are reacting with more frustration than excitement at news of a new Radeon card.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: AMD

Facing a headwind of short supply and customer frustration, AMD will debut its latest Radeon RX 6000 graphics card to dejected and beaten-down gamers next week.

The company announced via Twitter to save the date for March 3 at 8 a.m. PST to see “Where gaming begins: EP. 3.” The company also included an image of a full-size dual-fan GPU, which many expect will be a lower-cost Radeon RX 6700 XT built on its Navi architecture.

The card will likely go head-to-head with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060, which is expected to hit the streets soon as well.

While AMD Radeon and Nvidia GeForce announcements were once met with excitement by gamers, more recently they have been punctuated with groans, face-palm memes, and pure exasperation.

frustrated Twitter

Gamers now react with memes and frustration to GPU launches.

Months of shortages and competition with scalpers and miners has turned what should have been a joyous buying spree into a collective wail of equal parts despair and cynicism:

“The journey where nobody can buy your products continues,” responded Chiqui Tolky. 

“Can’t wait to buy more air!” tweeted Grogufan34.

Dynamite Gaming replied to AMD: “On the next episode of ‘hardware unavailable.’”

“What’s the point? You know you won’t have stock. It’s pointless,” responded GamingNorwegian.

Even over in the AMD subreddit, fans of the company were bitterly complaining with posts of: “Available in limited quantities in 2024” and “Resale price—$2K (Just a guess, probably not far off due to scalpers though.”

PCWorld asked AMD for comment on supply or methods to get more graphics cards into gamer’s hands, but we have not received a reply. The company has previously said it understands the frustration with getting its hot CPUs and GPUs into consumers' hands, and has pledged more were coming.

Maybe this time AMD will surprise us all.

Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

