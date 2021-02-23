Microsoft will add predictive typing to Word in March

Predictive typing can eliminate the need to tap out cliched phrases that Microsoft thinks you're adding to your Word document.

(PC World (US online)) on

Microsoft will add predictive typing, also known as text prediction, to Microsoft Word beginning in March.

As Neowin noted, the feature has been added to the Microsoft 365 public roadmap and is due to arrive next month. Microsoft rolled out text predictions for Outlook for the web last November, and is in the process of rolling them out for Outlook for Android this month. This new feature does seem to be tied to Microsoft 365, though, and it’s not clear whether it will be part of the newly announced Office 2021

Microsoft described how text prediction works last year. Using AI, Microsoft will peer over your shoulder as you write. If you’re writing a common phrase that it thinks it understands, such as “all that glitters isn’t...” Word might suggest “gold” as the next word. All you’ll have to do is press the Tab key on your keyboard and that suggestion will be automatically “typed” into your text. It’s the same model that Google’s Gmail has used for several years, though Google uses the Space key instead.

predictive text in microsoft word https://insider.office.com/en-us/blog/text-predictions-in-word-outlook

You’ll see the predicted word highlighted in gray using Word’s new predictive-text model.

Microsoft has used text prediction before, on the “soft” keyboard that opens up when your Windows tablet is detached from a hardware keyboard. However, the text prediction Microsoft associates with your hardware keyboard opens up a small window above what you’re typing and forces you to select the word manually with an additional tap. The way Microsoft is implementing text prediction within Word is far superior. 

Last September, when Microsoft offered more detail about text prediction in Word, the company took pains to disclose that what you type doesn’t leave the “tenant boundary” of your machine--in other words, Microsoft isn't seeing it. You’ll also have the option of turning off text prediction entirely

It’s unclear how frequently Microsoft will try to guess your next words. Interestingly, AI-powered text prediction can be big business; Lightkey, for example, can try to guess your next twelve words before you’ve even typed them.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Essentials

Brother MFC-L3745CDW Colour Laser Multifunction

Learn more >

Mobile

Exec

Budget

Back To Business Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?