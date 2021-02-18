Chromebooks continued to outsell Macs in 2020

Surge in Chromebook sales due to pandemic, but might be the wave of the future

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Dreamstime

Consumers snapped up Chromebooks in 2020, enough so that Google’s Chrome OS is now the second most popular operating system in the PC space—easily surpassing Apple’s Mac OS.

Data from both IDC and Strategy Analytics independently confirmed that trend. SA reported that Chromebooks outsold MacBooks during 2020 and especially during the fourth quarter.

Research firm IDC (disclosure: IDC and PCWorld are owned by the same parent company), which included desktops in its analysis, reported similar findings. A third analyst firm, Canalys, compiled data showing that total worldwide Chromebook shipments nearly quadrupled in 2020 to 11.2 million units, compared to just 2.9 million in 2019.

In notebook PCs, at least, the trend isn’t new. In 2019, Strategy Analytics reported that Chrome OS market share by units sold reached 10.5 per cent, versus Mac OS at 9.1 per cent.

But those figures spiked during 2020: Chrome OS represented 14.9 per cent of all notebook computers sold during 2020, while MacOS represented 8.7 per cent. Windows' market share by units sold dropped from 78.9 per cent in 2019 to 75.2 per cent in 2020.

Credit: HP

Just during the fourth quarter of 2020, Chrome OS sales reached a new high: 16.4 per cent of all units sold, versus MacOS at 9.1 per cent and Windows at 73.3 per cent, SA found.

“Demand for Chromebooks is through the roof,” said Canalys research director Rushabh Doshi earlier this month. “With many countries being forced to accelerate their digital education plans in the wake of additional lockdowns, schools and universities are clamouring for easy to deploy solutions and Google’s digital offerings for education are proving quite popular over rival platforms, especially in the US and Western Europe.”

That trend has carried over to the PC market at large, in part because of the outsized demand for notebooks during the pandemic. During the first quarter of 2020 (pre-pandemic), Apple’s Mac OS had captured 5.8 per cent of all PCs, and Chrome OS had managed only 5.3 per cent.

Fast-forward to the fourth quarter, when among all PCs—desktops, laptops, and tablets—Chrome OS captured 14.4 per cent of all units sold, compared to Mac OS at 7.7 per cent. Those numbers come courtesy of IDC, which released OS-specific numbers to GeekWire.

Interestingly, the top Chromebook vendors were not necessarily the top PC vendors—and they don’t include Google, either. During the fourth quarter of 2020, Lenovo topped the charts of worldwide PC sales, followed by Apple, HP, and Dell and Samsung. For Chromebooks HP outsold all other vendors, followed by Lenovo, Dell, Acer, and Samsung.

What this all means is that parents of the kids forced home by the pandemic invested more heavily in the inexpensive Chromebooks their kids were using than they had in the past.

That move gives more weight to improvements and new features that Google is adding to Google Meet and Classroom, and it puts what Microsoft is trying to do with Windows 10X in a new light, too. Online learning is being shaped by simple, inexpensive ways to get access and get things done. Right now, the pendulum appears to be swinging in favor of Chromebooks.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags GoogleAppleMacchromebook

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Essentials

Brother MFC-L3745CDW Colour Laser Multifunction

Learn more >

Mobile

Exec

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

Budget

Back To Business Guide

Click for more ›

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?