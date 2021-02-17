Microsoft plans Kids Mode for Microsoft Edge

Child-friendly features will let you place limits on the content kids see on the web.

Microsoft plans to add a “Kids Mode” to the Microsoft Edge browser, with child-friendly themes and protected content, the company said on Tuesday. 

In a somewhat unusual move, Microsoft didn’t announce Kids Mode as a feature that will be shipping soon. In fact, Microsoft announced Kids Mode as entering the company's daily “Canary” builds, typically the home for brand-new, somewhat untested code. Kids Mode will then enter the “alpha” testing  phase as part of Microsoft’s “Dev” releases, then release as part of Edge’s stable code sometime in the future. It’s early enough that Microsoft hasn’t yet shared any screenshots of Kids Mode in action.

Kids Mode will roll out as two related modes: one designed for kids 5 through 8, and another for pre-teens aged 9 through 12. In each, Microsoft will offer a variety of protections to allow kids an onramp onto the web with some guardrails against the web’s less savory aspects.

Microsoft is in the early stages of adding new features and testing them—so expect things to change. But for now, the company is looking at things like ensuring only child-friendly content is displayed on the New Tab page, and purging those pages of ads as well. Microsoft is also exploring filtering adult content from search results, including images, video, and text; blocking trackers so your kids' habits aren’t followed; and allowing parents to whitelist a series of approved sites. Parents should be able to manage all this within the Edge Settings menu.

Microsoft already allows parents to oversee how kids interact with the web and with Xbox content in several ways. First, there’s the Family Settings management tool that’s already baked into Windows. That’s been reproduced within the Xbox Family Settings app for Android and iOS. Last December, Microsoft tweaked this feature further by allowing parents to ”pause” screen time on Windows and on the Xbox, so kids will take a break to enjoy a family dinner. 

Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

