Deal: Circles.Life unveil Valentine's Day discount on SIM-Only Plans

(PC World)

Credit: Circles.Life

Circles.Life are at it again with a 20% discount on their SIM-only mobile plans.

If you haven't heard of Circles.Life before, they launched into Australia back in 2019 month with a focus on the customer experience and a bespoke app that promises to become more feature rich over time.Now, the company are knocking 20% off the monthly price of all three of their mobile plans.

Although this new promotion is almost identical to their last, it's still pretty good value. You can get the $38/month 100GB plan for $30, the 50GB for $22/month (rather than $28/month) and their 8GB plan for $14/month (instead of $18/month). You also get Circle's usual 3GB of bill shock protection data, which when factored in, brings the total amount of data here up.

This discount can be applied by using one of the promo codes below:

  • 100NEWYEAR gets you $8/month in savings on the 100GB plan
  • 50NEWYEAR gets you $6/month in savings on the 50GB plan
  • 8NEWYEAR gets you $4/month in savings on the 8GB plan

Again, the main catch across all three of these deals is that you're only going to get the discounted rate for the first twelve months. After that, the pricing reverts to normal. Of course, since all three plans are no-contracts, you are free to leave at any time.

This deal expires on the 1st of March. To take advantage, click here.

Tags Circles.Life

Fergus Halliday
