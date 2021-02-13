The Steam Lunar New Year Sale is live with cheap games and daily freebies

It doesn't last long.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: v

If you’ve still got money burning a hole in your pocket after the Steam Winter Sale, good news! Valve's assault on your wallet returns with the Steam Lunar New Year sale, which kicked off Thursday and runs through 10 a.m. Pacific on Monday, February 15.

The deals aren’t quite as steep this time around, but there are still bargains galore. Steam’s landing page places personal picks curated from Valve’s recommendation engine right up top. After that, the spotlight shines on games organized by genre, such as co-op or action games.

Steam’s servers are currently choking on themselves, as they do so often when new sales kick off, but we spotted Dirt 5, Fallout 4 VR, Marvel Avengers, various Dark Souls games, Dragonball Fighter Z, Surviving Mars, Frostpunk, Planet Coaster, Baldur’s Gate II Enhanced Edition, Assetto Corsa, No Man’s Sky, and a whole lot more going for 50 percent-plus off, with several games hitting the 85-percent-off mark. Valve tells us there are tens of thousands of games on sale during the event.

steam lunar new year stickers Valve

A different Ox animated sticker will be given away each day.

Beyond the deals, Valve’s offering a free animated Ox sticker each day of the sale in its points shop. You’ll also find a Year of the Ox 2021 animated profile, miniprofile, avatar frame, and animated avatar available.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Essentials

Mobile

Exec

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

Budget

Back To Business Guide

Click for more ›

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?