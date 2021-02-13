HP's new Pavilion x360s are smaller, faster and more sustainable

Their recycled content will save almost 400,000 pounds in coal burning.

HP's updated Pavilion x360 14 and Paviliion x360 15 will get Intel's newest 11th-gen CPUs, and perhaps more importantly to some, be more sustainable.

How sustainable? HP said the new Paviliion x360s will use ocean-bound recycled plastic for the bezel, keyboard keycaps and speaker enclosures. Ocean-bound plastic is plastic intercepted before it floats into the ocean.

Perhaps more sustainable is the recycled aluminum keyboard deck that will be available on the Pavilion x360 14. By using recycled rather than mined aluminum for the keyboard, HP said an estimated 341 tons of carbon dioxide emissions will be saved, and more than 376,000 tons of coal won't be burned over its production life.

The Pavilion x360 15 will start at $749 with an 11th-gen Core i3, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and Wi-Fi 6. The top processor available will be a Core i7-1165G7 with up to 16GB of DDR4/3200 and up to 1TB of storage, as well as Intel Optane Memory H10 and H20 options. The laptop will weigh about 4 pounds, with battery life ranging from 7 hours for mixed usage to 9.5 hours streaming video on its 43-watt-hour battery.

Ports will include two USB-A, one USB-C, a headphone combo jack, full-size HDMI 2.0 port, microSD reader, and dedicated charger port. The 15.6-inch display will come in FHD and HD options and support touch and pen. 

The recycled aluminum keyboard deck will be available only in the premium version of  the Pavilion x360 14. The smaller laptop will largely mirror the 15-inch Pavilion x360 in CPU, RAM, and memory storage options. Compared to the prior generation, the newest Pavilion x360 14 will feature a body about 12mm shorter and a weight drop to 3.3 pounds. Like the 15-inch version, it will drop the SD card reader for a microSD reader. It will also offer Wi-Fi 6 and have screen options of FHD and HD with touch and pen support.

HP said the Pavilion x360 15's starter SKU will be available on HP.com on Wednesday. The other SKUs will be available next month on HP.com. The Pavilion x360 14 will hit store shelves in the Spring.

Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

