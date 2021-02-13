New Final Fantasy XIV Online expansion, Endwalker, revealed

Credit: Square Enix

The fourth expansion pack for Final Fantasy XIV Online has been unveiled. Entitled Endwalker, it’s scheduled for release in Spring 2021 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Mac

Endwalker features the climax of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story, in which Warriors of Light will encounter an even greater calamity than ever before as they travel to the far reaches of Hydaelyn and even to the moon. In addition to bringing the long-running story arc that began with A Realm Reborn to its conclusion, Endwalker will mark a new beginning for the massively multiplayer online game (MMO) that has more than 20 million users.

It made its debut during the first-ever Final Fantasy XIV announcement showcase during which producer and director, Naoki Yoshida, presented a new trailer which set the stage for this next chapter in the epic.

Credit: Square Enix Square Enix

During the showcase, Yoshida also revealed the upcoming PlayStation 5 console version of Final Fantasy XIV Online, scheduled to launch into open beta on April 13.

The PlayStation 5 version will feature numerous upgrades from the PlayStation 4 version, including significantly improved frame rates, faster load times, 4K resolution support and more.

Players whose FFXIV service account has a registered license for the PlayStation 4 version may download and play the PlayStation 5 Upgrade Version at no extra cost at the start of the open beta period, while new players can experience the game on the PlayStation 5 through the Free Trial.

Credit: Square Enix One of the new threats, Anima

The full version of the game will be available on PlayStation 5 following the conclusion of the open beta. Check out some of its features. At the showcase, details on much of the new content and features were announced for Endwalker including:

Journey to Thavnair, the imperial capital of Garlemald, and even the Moon!

New jobs: Sage and more – A first look at the Sage in action can be seen here: https://youtu.be/ASTGVJLBX14

Level cap increase from 80 to 90

Expansive new areas, including Garlemald, Thavnair, and the city of Radz-at-Han.

A new beast tribe: the Arkasodara

New threats, including Anima.

New dungeons

New high-difficulty raid: Pandæmonium

Secrets revealed in a new alliance raid series

New small-scale PvP content

An additional “trust” system ally: Estinien Wyrmblood

A new residential district: Ishgard

Updates to the gold saucer

Relaxing fun in island sanctuary

New gear and crating recipes

Expanded horizons via the data center travel system

More information on Endwalker will be revealed at the Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Festival 2021 on May 15-16, 2021. The fully digital event will be streamed free of charge on the official Final Fantasy XIV channels.