Charging into 2021

If there’s one thing we learnt from 2020 it’s be prepared for anything. This means nailing the small things like checking the car battery regularly, ensuring you are equipped with the right tools before heading off on a big road trip, but most importantly, stocking up on the essentials, or the everyday battery, as referred to by retailer Battery World.

It ranges from a phone battery, through to a watch or flashlight battery. They are the batteries that sit in the back of your mind until you’re out camping and your flashlight runs out of juice.

To ensure all your essentials are working around the home, here are a few items and batteries that need to be top of mind.

Electronic devices and health

Even though electronic devices have become much smaller in the last few years, they’ve also been packed with a growing list of features that require power.

For many, mobile phones, laptops and tablets spring to mind when it comes to listing batteries people use every day. If your battery is draining fast consider turning down the brightness of your screen, check if you have apps running in the background and ensure software is up-to-date. A portable charger is a great investment to avoid being out and about with only five per cent charge.

Some battery operated devices that may not be top of mind include medical ones such as hearing aids that definitely cannot afford to go flat..

Home, office and security

A surprising number of essentials in the home and office require an AA or AAA battery. Whether they’re powering children’s toys, clocks or remote controls, everybody has experienced the frustration of small batteries failing – usually at the most inopportune moment. A few tips to remember:

Avoid mixing old and new batteries as the varying levels of charge can lead to leakage, potentially destroying the batteries and device.

Immediately remove exhausted batteries from your device and dispose of properly. You can do so by visiting a Battery World store and putting the old batteries in a designated recycling bin. Read more about the battery recycling here.

Preserve battery life by switching off a device and removing the batteries when it’s not being used.

It’s not necessary to store batteries in the refrigerator, as long as they’re dry and kept at room temperature.

Ensure you insert your batteries properly. Follow the symbols showing the correct way to position the positive (+) and negative (-) ends (polarity) of the batteries.

Tools for around the house and on the run

Whether you’re in lockdown or just looking to do some DIY work around the house, all cordless power tools require batteries which means that if you forget to put them on charge overnight, you can’t use them! None of us like to wait, so investing in a second battery is a smart play.

For further tips and information visit Battery World.

