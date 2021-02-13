Of course Razer's swanky new Thunderbolt 4 dock and laptop stand have RGB

Level up your ports and your bling

(PC World (US online))

Credit: Razer

In a sign that society hasn't hit maximum RGB yet, Razer's new laptop stand and Thunderbolt 4 dock come loaded with customizable, multi-colored LEDs. No one should be surprised, of course, since Razer is the company that revealed an RGB N95 mask at CES.

The Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 is available for pre-order $150 at Razer.com. If you just spit out your coffee, you should realize it's not just a typical aluminum stand that normally goes for $25 or so. The Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 features a hub with integrated HDMI, USB-A, USB-C and a dedicated USB-C charging port. And yes, it includes addressable RGB that can sync to the rest of your Razer Chroma-enabled products.

rgb laptop 2 Razer

The Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2: more RGB, more better.

The concept of a an RGB laptop isn't new at all, but putting it into your Thunderbolt 4 dock? Razer went and did it with its Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma, which is also available to pre-order for $330. The dock will feature a UHS-II SD card reader, Ethernet, three USB-A ports, and four Thunderbolt 4 ports. It can drive two 4K panels or one 8K panel via the USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports. There's also an analog audio combo jack and a barrel charger that will provide up to 90 watts of power using the included PSU. And yes, there's RGB lights along the bottom of the aluminum housing too.

We'd probably give Razer the RGB star for being the first here, but believe it or not, it isn't. Western Digital actually beat Razer to the punch with its more industrial-looking WD_Black D50. Sure, Razer will say its dock is more stylish, but the only thing that counts is RGB.

Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

