Deal: Save money on Aussie Broadband's best NBN plans

If you're still on the fence about NBN250 and NBN1000 broadband plans, Aussie Broadband are looking to get you off it with a trio of new discounts.

Aussie Broadband's latest promotion lets you score either $10/month off the cost of an NBN100/20 plan, $20/month off the cost of an NBN100/40 plan or $30 month off the cost of an NBN250 or NBN1000 plan. Like the nomenclature suggests, these plans offer download speeds of up to 250Mbps and 1000Mbps respectively.

The only catch here is that NBN250 and NBN1000 plans aren't available everywhere. On top of that, they're pretty much the most expensive NBN connection available to Australian consumers.

Aussie Broadband say that NBN 1000 plans are available to all FTTP connections and around 7% of HFC connections while NBN 250 plans are available to all FTTP connections, and approximately 70% of HFC connections.

There's no expiry date on this promotion at the time of writing but you will need to use one of the following promo codes:

  • FAST10 for a $10/month discount on NBN100/20 plans
  • FAST20 for a $20/month discount on NBN100/40 plans
  • FAST30 for a $30/month discount on NBN1000 or NBN250 plans



Fergus Halliday
