PCWorld's February Digital Magazine: The Chip Wars Rage On

Credit: Rob Schultz / IDG

In the February issue

This issue, as the chip wars rage on, it’s the Apple M1 vs. AMD and Intel. See how Apple's processor stacks up against the best PC processors. We have the coolest tech from CES 2021. Plus, the Nvidia Reflex tested, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 review, and top Android 11 tips.

Other highlights include:

: AMD's laptop resurgence continues with Ryzen 5000 Mobile processors. Plus, Nvidia woos mainstream gamers with the $329 GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 30-series laptops Tested: How badly Windows on Arm compares to the new Mac M1s

How badly Windows on Arm compares to the new Mac M1s Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 review: Fast and affordable, with discrete graphics

Fast and affordable, with discrete graphics Nvidia Reflex tested: How it can make you a better esports gamer

How it can make you a better esports gamer Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe SSD review: Fast on PCIe 4, fast on PCIe 3

Fast on PCIe 4, fast on PCIe 3 Windows Security: What you need to know about Windows Security in Windows 10

What you need to know about Windows Security in Windows 10 Here's How: How to find out if your laptop can take an SSD

Video highlights

Watch: So, you’ve settled on a price range for your first—or latest—smart speaker and you’re ready to go shopping. Which smart speakers are the best values in today’s market? We have a few picks to match your budget.

