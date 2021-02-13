HyperX unleashes Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse in Australia

Credit: HyperX

HyperX has released its Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse in Australia. Weighing 59gm, the Pulsefire Haste uses an ultra-light honeycomb hex shell design that offers quicker movements and increased ventilation.



Designed to meet the needs of gamers looking for an ultra-lightweight mouse, it features TTC Golden Micro Dustproof switches with 60M click durability, six programmable buttons and onboard memory to save a custom profile through HyperX NGenuity software. The mouse has four preset DPI settings – 400, 800, 1600, and 3200 DPI – and uses a Pixart 3335 sensor for accurate tracking and native DPI settings up to 16,000 DPI.

Credit: HyperX

The Pulsefire Haste is built with low-friction, pure virgin-grade PTFE skates for effortless glide movement. It also uses a HyperFlex cable designed to reduce tension and resistance for easier mouse movements with the use of light and flexible paracord material.

There is grip tape on both sides of the mouse as well as on the left and right mouse buttons for additional control and comfort. A replacement set of PTFE skates are also included for people who find that they wear through their mouse skates fairly quickly. The Pulsefire Haste is customisable with HyperX NGenuity software and allows users to personalise DPI settings, RGB lighting, button assignments, and record macros.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse is exclusively available on PC Case Gear for AU$89. For more information visit the HyperX Pulsefire Haste product page.