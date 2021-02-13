The mobile Microsoft Lens app can now read your handwriting

Handwriting recognition is coming first to Office Lens (now Microsoft Lens) and later to the mobile Office app.

Microsoft’s Office app for Android and iOS is already one of the best mobile apps you don’t know about, able to reproduce the functionality of a scanner with superior OCR text recognition. Now, it’s getting even better: the Microsoft Lens portion of the app now promises it can read your handwriting.

Microsoft’s Office Lens has quietly existed within Microsoft’s stable of apps since 2014, when the company first debuted its capabilities of taking a picture of a page of text, scanning it, extracting the text, and formatting it for PowerPoint. In the six years since, Microsoft’s had ample time to add features, including document scanning, PDF conversion, PDF signing, and more. It’s a superb tool.

Part of the reason you haven’t heard about it is because of Microsoft’s labyrinthine marketing. For one, while the capability is being added to Microsoft’s Office Lens app (available only on Android), Microsoft is renaming Office Lens to Microsoft Lens. The new handwriting OCR capability is coming to Microsoft Lens first, and will be followed by the mobile Office app in a future release. Got it? Phew.

Now, Microsoft’s pledging to add handwriting from whiteboards, notes, letters, and other non-typed text, which can also be scanned and transcribed. “You will be able to scan handwritten letters, to-do lists, and other material and simply convert it into text,” Microsoft promised this week. Microsoft also promised better edge detection and filters would be added to the app.

Microsoft Lens can now add small video “bites”, too.

Finally, Microsoft said that you can now use Microsoft Lens to create small video “bites” for Microsoft Teams’ chat function. The capability will be able to record a short video, annotate it with text, emojis, do basic editing, and add live filters, Microsoft said.

By now you’re probably wondering, “Will Lens be able to read my chickenscratch?!” Chances are that it will get a few things wrong that you’ll have to correct. But it’s almost a given that the new Lens is built upon a machine-learning algorithm that improves over time. If the new handwriting OCR isn’t great, give it time.

Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
