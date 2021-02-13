Windows 10: Guides, tips, tricks, and everything you need to know about Microsoft’s OS

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system is constantly being updated, with major feature drops such as the Windows 10 October 2020 Update, plus smaller enhancements to new, built-in apps. Meanwhile, new builds are being tested as part of the Windows Insider updates.

We’ve built this guide to present you with the most recent Windows 10 review, notify you about new Windows 10 Insider (beta) news, and list a number of new tips, tricks, and other hints to help you get the most out of Windows 10. Bookmark this guide and check back, as we’ll be updating it with new information as it comes in.

Windows 10 October 2020 Update review

The Windows 10 October 2020 Update quietly launched the new Edge browser, built on the same Chromium foundation as Google Chrome. Our Windows 10 October 2020 Update review talks about the other new features—pinned tabs, a new role for Alt+Tab and more—and explains how well they work.

For a visual guide of the new features, watch this:

Latest Windows Insider news

Microsoft continues to develop new features for Windows that will (probably) roll out in future updates. The latest, as part of Windows 10 Insider Build 21286, adds a nifty new “News and Interests” feature to the Taskbar.

Windows 10’s tips and tweaks: The visual guide

For a quick overview of some of the best features of Windows 10, check out our Windows 10 features slideshow, with everything from the Windows Subsystem for Linux to the built-in Xbox Game Bar.

Microsoft The Windows 10 Xbox Game Bar.

How to get Windows 10 cheap (or for free)

You don’t have to pay full price for Windows 10. There are ways to get a discounted copy of a legitimate copy of Windows 10, especially if you’re holding an older PC, taking classes, or just know where to look. We’ll explain how to get it.

Latest Microsoft Edge news

You’re free to use whatever browser you want, but Edge is integrated into Windows, and Microsoft takes full advantage of that. The latest, intriguing new development is Microsoft’s plan to integrate your email directly into your browser. Not sure what this means? We explain.

How to type emoji and kaomoji in Windows 10

You use Windows. You use social media. But it’s easier to use your phone to type in emoji and kaomoji (what’s that?) rather than Windows, right? Wrong. We’ll show you the Windows keyboard shortcut to enable emoji, and what kaomoji is, anyway.

Mark Hachman / IDG

An overview of Windows Security

Windows Security is like an airbag: Windows 10’s built-in security mechanism should protect you without the need to think about it. But it’s important to know what each element of Windows security does, and if you need to make any tweaks. This is our beginner’s guide to Windows Security.

Windows’ Your Phone app connects your phone to your PC

Microsoft may have killed off Windows 10 Mobile and Windows Phones, but there’s still a way to connect Windows to your Android Phone. Here’s our tutorial on how to use the Windows 10 Your Phone app, and what it can do for you.

Microsoft

Microsoft Edge now generates passwords for you

Microsoft Edge can now generate passwords for you, just like Google Chrome has done for months. But the process is different for both desktop apps and the mobile environment. On your PC, Edge now auto-generates passwords and also will provide a password monitor. Edge will also auto-generate and store passwords on your phone, but uses the separate Authenticator app instead. Check out both links to find out how it all works.

Windows Sandbox: The best Windows feature you’re not using

If you’re ever unsure about whether an email or a website is legitimate, Windows Sandbox is the way to check it out without risking your PC or its data. Want to know how it works? Here’s our guide to Windows Sandbox.

Pause your kids’ screen time on Windows and Xbox

Did you know that there’s an app to monitor your kids’ screen time on Windows and Xbox? There absolutely is, and we’ll show you how it all works. Microsoft just added a new feature, too: a “Pause” button. We know that letting kids go online is an important social outlet right now, but not during dinner!