Oppo unveils entry level A15 smartphone

Triple camera setup heads a list of features

Credit: Oppo

The cheap smartphone market continues to grow with new entries every month. The latest, the Oppo A15, is now available for $239.

The company’s newest entry in its popular entry level A Series range offers a AI Triple Camera setup, including a 13MP main camera, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth lens. The 13MP main lens preserves the overall image clarity, while the 2MP macro lens works on fine details up close and the 2MP depth lens unlocks portraits.

Flip the phone over and users will find a 5MP water drop front camera, featuring AI Beautification to help deliver natural-looking selfies. The A5 also has Portrait Bokeh, HDR effect and AI Scene Enhancement features.

It has a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a screen refresh rate of 60Hz, a 4230mAh battery and 10W charger, is 7.95mm thick and weighs in at 175g in.

The A15 also comes with AI Brightness that automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness to protect users’ eyes based on lighting conditions. 

The device houses a massive 4230mAh battery. Oppo claims on one full charge cycle, users can watch HD videos for up to 16 hours or play games for up to six hours, The A15 can also pick up users’ sleeping habits via the Super Night-time Standby feature, reducing power consumption throughout the night.

It comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back which means the phone can be unlocked with a single touch.  The AI Face Unlock, powered by Oppo’s advanced facial recognition technology, analyses data collected from 128 facial features, enabling instant identification and phone unlock in the blink of an eye.

The smartphone has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which can be expanded to 256GB. It is powered by an Octa-core processor and Hyper Boost 2.1 for improved gaming performances and touch responsiveness.

The A15 comes in mystery blue and dynamic black and is available from JB Hi-Fi, Woolworths, Mobileciti, Amazon, The Good Guys (online), OfficeWorks.

For further information visit oppo.com/au 

By Mike Gee

PC World
Brother MFC-L3745CDW Colour Laser Multifunction

Most Popular Reviews

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn't get more "gaming laptop" than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

