Intel regains market share from AMD in notebook, desktop PCs

AMD still increased its presence in the server market, though

Credit: Gordon Mah Ung / IDG

Although AMD executives have touted market-share gains in the PC processor market during 2020 as a whole, Intel actually clawed back a bit of share during the fourth quarter, an independent analyst has confirmed. That’s probably just fine for AMD, which is prioritising the high-end market.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Intel recorded a market-share gain of 0.8 percentage points in desktop CPUs, as well as 1.2 percentage points in the mobile market, Dean McCarron, principal analyst at Mercury Research, confirmed. Both numbers excluded the Internet of Things market and tablets.

AMD gained share in the higher-margin server space, McCarron said via email. That’s a slight reversal from November, when AMD hit an all-time high in notebook PC market share, at just over 20 per cent. McCarron didn’t reveal the final market-share numbers, adding that he would have more information to share at a later date.

That Intel gained share isn’t particularly surprising. Intel has wrestled with processor shortages that impacted some of 2019 and 2020, as it negotiated a problematic transition from 14nm to 10nm manufacturing. The shortages caused Intel to prioritise high-value, “big core” products that could be sold into premium PCs.

After alleviating some of those capacity constraints, Intel executives said that the company is now able to manufacture and sell “little core” products for cheaper PCs. Traditionally, of course, cheaper PCs sell in higher volumes.

AMD finds itself in the opposite situation. Though the company hasn’t complained of an inability to manufacture chips, demand for its processors and GPUs remains incredibly strong.

“Our annual client processor revenue grew by more than 50 percent as AMD Ryzen processor adoption increased,” AMD CEO Lisa Su said during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call last week.

“We delivered record client annual processor revenue as we gained significant share in 2020.” That, in turn, has given AMD levels of success formerly known only to Intel: AMD reported record revenues for the fourth quarter, and profits soared by 450 per cent.

Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

