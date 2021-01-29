Deal: Oppo Find X2 Pro for $1199

Credit: Fergus Halliday

JB Hi-Fi and others are knocking a solid $400 off the price of Oppo's last best flagship.

Released in 2020, the Find X2 Pro touts a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision Screen with 10-bit color, 5G connectivity, a 120Hz refresh rate and a powerful triple lens rear camera.



In our original review of the device, we said that "with the Find X2 Pro, Oppo have all but taken the lead in the premium Android space. Its capabilities are constrained by the toll that 5G takes on battery life but when you’re this much cheaper than the closest competitor, it probably doesn’t matter if you don’t have wireless charging."

On one hand, almost twelve months have passed since then. Samsung's latest Galaxy S21 devices have upped the ante in a very real way and the Find X3 can't be more than a few months away. On the other, $1199 is a great price to pay for a device like this one. Check out the list below for the details:













