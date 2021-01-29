Belkin has new earbuds and wireless charger stand on the way

Wireless buds good for eight-hours non-stop play time

(PC World) on

Credit: Belkin

Fancy some new Soundform earbuds or a Boost↑Charge wireless charger stand for iPhone 12? Check out Belkin in the forthcoming months.

The Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds offer enhanced listening with custom-built drivers, eight-hour non-stop play time, environmental noise cancellation, and Qi wireless charging with an additional 20 hours of charge.

The buds are also built with finding capabilities through Apple’s Find My network, an advanced crowdsourced finding network with privacy built-in, that allows customers to use the Find My app to locate them in case they are lost or stolen.

Soundform earbudsCredit: Belkin
They also deliver Belkin’s signature sound with custom drivers providing great bass and clarity. Together with the Qualcomm QCC3046 Bluetooth SoC, Belkin’s clear call technology has impressive call quality without the distraction of background noise.  

Additional features include: Charge your earbuds case with any Qi wireless charger or via a USB-C port; 15 minutes of charge in the case provides two  hours of playback; Custom designed small, medium, or large ear tips that provide a comfortable fit, perfect seal and noise isolation; IPX5 rated for sweat and splash resistance

The new earbuds will be available in July 2021 from Belkin.com and select Australian retailers. RRP: $149.95.

New wireless charger stand

The Boost↑Charge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe simplifies the charging experience. Built with powerful magnets compatible with MagSafe, you just place your iPhone 12 device on the stand for a secure, perfectly aligned connection in portrait or landscape mode.

Boost↑Charge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe Credit: Belkin
It delivers the fastest possible charge, up to 15W, to iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, and includes a charging pad optimised for AirPods Pro and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd Generation).

The Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand will be available in April 2021 from Belkin.com, apple.com and select Apple Store locations. RRP: $149.95.

 

Tags belkin

By Mike Gee

PC World
Show Comments
