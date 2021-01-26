Arlo expands Ultra series of security cameras

Latest device delivers improved range and connectivity

(PC World) on

Credit: Arlo

At a time when home security has never been more important, Arlo Technologies has announced an addition to its Ultra series of security cameras – the Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera System. 

The Ultra 2 delivers an enhanced user experience with improved range, building on advanced features such as 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, and more.

Arlo’s AI subscription-based service, Arlo smart, compliments the hardware to deliver total protection. Users receive a complimentary three-month Arlo Smart trial included with their purchase. Arlo Smart provides extended 30-day rolling Cloud storage of 4K HD video recordings.

Credit: Arlo

Smarter, customisable notifications enable Arlo Smart users to detect people, vehicles, animals or packages. Controlled entirely through the Arlo app, users can view live streams and recordings, adjust camera settings or access Cloud recordings. Features of the Ultra 2 system include:

  • 4K video with HDR: Zoom in to see sharp details with 4K and HDR advanced image quality technologies.
  • Auto zoom and tracking: Auto-focus on moving objects with clarity and detail.
  • 180-degree viewing angle: See more with a wider angle lens that has auto image correction to reduce the fish-eye effect.
  • Premium two-way audio: Listen and speak to visitors with two-way audio that reduces wind and noise.
  • Integrated spotlight: Light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests.
  • Built-in smart siren: Automatically triggered by motion or audio, or manually triggered via the Arlo App for added protection.
  • Colour night vision: See what’s lurking with colour night vision.
  • Enhanced range: Improved range and connectivity offer maximum flexibility, expanding placement options beyond traditional cameras that require an outlet.
  • Weather-resistant design: Built to withstand heat, cold, rain or sun for seamless installation anywhere.
  • Rechargeable battery: Wire-free design offers up to six months of battery life on one charge.
  • Advanced SmartHub: Connect with other smart home devices for simplified management.
  • Platform Compatibility: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Homekit, and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation and control.

RRP for the products are $1049 for a two-camera kit, $1449 for a three-camera kit and $449 for an Ultra 2 add on camera. The Ultra 2 range is available at electrical retailers nationally.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Arlo

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

By Mike Gee

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Essentials

Brother MFC-L3745CDW Colour Laser Multifunction

Learn more >

Mobile

Exec

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

Budget

Back To Business Guide

Click for more ›

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?