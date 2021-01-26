Arlo expands Ultra series of security cameras

Credit: Arlo

At a time when home security has never been more important, Arlo Technologies has announced an addition to its Ultra series of security cameras – the Ultra 2 Wire-Free Spotlight Camera System.

The Ultra 2 delivers an enhanced user experience with improved range, building on advanced features such as 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, and more.

Arlo’s AI subscription-based service, Arlo smart, compliments the hardware to deliver total protection. Users receive a complimentary three-month Arlo Smart trial included with their purchase. Arlo Smart provides extended 30-day rolling Cloud storage of 4K HD video recordings.

Credit: Arlo

Smarter, customisable notifications enable Arlo Smart users to detect people, vehicles, animals or packages. Controlled entirely through the Arlo app, users can view live streams and recordings, adjust camera settings or access Cloud recordings. Features of the Ultra 2 system include:

4K video with HDR: Zoom in to see sharp details with 4K and HDR advanced image quality technologies.

Auto zoom and tracking: Auto-focus on moving objects with clarity and detail.

180-degree viewing angle: See more with a wider angle lens that has auto image correction to reduce the fish-eye effect.

Premium two-way audio: Listen and speak to visitors with two-way audio that reduces wind and noise.

Integrated spotlight: Light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests.

Built-in smart siren: Automatically triggered by motion or audio, or manually triggered via the Arlo App for added protection.



Colour night vision: See what’s lurking with colour night vision.

Enhanced range: Improved range and connectivity offer maximum flexibility, expanding placement options beyond traditional cameras that require an outlet.

Weather-resistant design: Built to withstand heat, cold, rain or sun for seamless installation anywhere.

Rechargeable battery: Wire-free design offers up to six months of battery life on one charge.

Advanced SmartHub: Connect with other smart home devices for simplified management.

Platform Compatibility: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Homekit, and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation and control.

RRP for the products are $1049 for a two-camera kit, $1449 for a three-camera kit and $449 for an Ultra 2 add on camera. The Ultra 2 range is available at electrical retailers nationally.