Laser gets even smarter with second generation range

The smart 360 full HD pan tilt camera allows constant monitoring inside the home Credit: Laser

Australian consumer electronics company, Laser has released a second generation of Connect SmartHome devices including a wider range of alternative lighting options, affordable smart security cameras and solar panels, smart garden water controllers and more across security, power and outdoor categories.

Connect SmartHome is a home automation system that works seamlessly with Google Home and Amazon Alexa for added customisation and convenience. Consisting of smart home starter bundle packs, or individual security products, indoor and outdoor lighting and more, the range provides all the pieces for homeowners to build and customise their smart home to suit their needs.

In early 2020, Connect SmartHome became the first smart home brand to offer $10 smart light bulbs, effectively positioning a smart option against its traditional lighting counterpart. The initial indoor range has now been expanded and includes outdoor options.

Credit: Laser Smart fairy lights brighten any outdoor event

The smart lighting range now offers a number of quirkier and more creative and stylish lighting options. The light globe range has expanded into vintage style filament lights bringing a different style of smart ambiance to Australian homes. Furthermore, the new fairy lights and neon strip lighting options allow users to create appealing environments indoors or outdoors.

The outdoor range includes Connect’s smart 1080P camera with solar panel which is a sub-$200 smart security option that offers utility and power and can be placed almost anywhere. With waterproof design, a 3m long cable connecting the panel and camera, night vision and motion detection, the camera is a compact and easy-to-install home security option.

Other highlights of the range include a connected door lock that gives users four access methods to secure or access their front door, and a wireless solar panel powered water controller that can regulate garden watering based on timings or even weather patterns.

According to analyst Telsyte, there is rapid growth and adoption of connected devices in Australian homes. With more than 2.6 million Australian households now having at least one smart speaker and over a third of them having more than one, the number of IoT devices found in Australian homes is forecast to grow 92 per cent by 2024 to an average of 35.6 devices per household.

The Connect range is Google-licensed, ensuring no interruptions after updates, and is fully compliant with Australian standards and regulations.

