The Super Bowl won’t be in 4K or HDR this year

Yes, you can blame COVID.

(TechHive (US)) on

Credit: KeithJJ

If you’re a cord-cutter looking forward to the Super Bowl in glorious 4K next month, bad news: CBS just said that the biggest of big games will only stream in lowly 1080p this year. Any guesses who—or more accurately, what—is to blame?

According to The Verge, CBS Sports Digital has confirmed that the February 7 broadcast of Super Bowl LV will neither be in 4K nor HDR, as last year’s Super Bowl was.

The network laid the blame at the feet of COVID-19, noting that the “production limitations” caused by the pandemic simply don’t make a 4K HDR stream feasible.

Instead of a 4K Super Bowl, CBS told The Verge that it will concentrate on low-latency HD footage for next month’s NFL championship, while pledging to invest in 4K HDR streams of future sporting events.

Last year’s Super Bowl was broadcast in 4K HDR by Fox Sports, which first began streaming NFL games in 4K at the beginning of the 2019 season.

Due to the complexities of shooting and editing an NFL game, Fox Sports doesn’t actually shoot the contests in 4K; instead, the games are shot in 1080p HDR and then upconverted to 4K. Having caught a few pre-COVID 4K NFL games last season, I thought they looked pretty impressive, although Fox Sports had to work out some kinks for its first 4K football games.

While Fox Sports has gradually been getting the hang of streaming the NFL in 4K, CBS Sports Digital has yet to stream any NFL games in the format. Considering Fox Sports’ initial 4K tribulations, it’s reasonable to assume that CBS balked at forging ahead with its very first 4K NFL stream—for the Super Bowl, no less—in the middle of a raging pandemic.

And hey, as much as I’d love to watch the game in 4K HDR, putting people’s lives at greater risk to do so just ain’t worth it.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Ben Patterson

TechHive (US)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Essentials

Mobile

Exec

Budget

Back To Business Guide

Click for more ›

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?