Amaysim launches new 10GB for $10 short expiry plan

With unlimited standard talk and text within Australia and 42 other countries

Credit: Amaysim

Amaysim is offering a new plan that gives customers10GB for $10 on a seven-day expiry.



The plan also includes unlimited standard talk and text within Australia as well as 42 other countries. Amaysim operates on the Optus 4G plus network.

The new offering targets budget conscious users who love big data inclusions but prefer to manage their payments on a weekly schedule, instead of a lump sum at the beginning of each renewal.

According to a Communications Alliance report, Amaysim was the least complained about telco in Australia between July and September of 2020.

The new plan was a response to customer demand for high data inclusions but with the option to manage their payments weekly.

Like all Amaysim phone plans, the new $10 plan comes with transparent pricing and no lock-in contracts.

