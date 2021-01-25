The Full Nerd: What you need to know about Ryzen 5000 mobile

AMD's Robert Hallock answers our questions about the new Ryzen 5000 laptop CPU

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: IDG

AMD announced its new Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 mobile chips January 12 at CES, and to hear the company tell it, last year's stunning Ryzen 4000 was just a warm-up. 

Although there's still much to be known about just how fast the new chip is, it's expected to increase single-threaded performance significantly and offer better battery life. But if you're wondering how many PCIe lanes it has and how AMD was able to get Zen 3 into laptops so quickly, who better to tell us than AMD's Director of Technical Marketing Robert Hallock, who joins us in this special CES edition of The Full Nerd.

Hallock also tells us what to expect from performance and battery life, and which laptop CPU he thinks will be the predominant choice in high-end gaming laptops this year (the answer won't surprise you).

Tags CES 2021

Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
