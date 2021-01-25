Woolworths Mobile look to woo Samsung fans with $200 launch discount

Credit: Samsung

Samsung's latest flagships have only just been announced but Woolworths Mobile is already offering a decent deal for those looking to pick up the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

There's no real complex terms and conditions here. Just a flat discount of $200 on the entire Galaxy S21 family. If you opt for a 24-month plan that works out to around $8/month saved. If you'd prefer to go for a 36-month plan, you're looking at around $5 of savings each month.

Credit: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

This Woolworths-specific discount comes on top of the customary pre-order bonus for Samsung's latest.Pre-ordering the Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S21+ gets you a free set of Galaxy Buds Live. Pre-ordering the Galaxy S21 Ultra gets you the Galaxy Buds Pro instead.

For the full rundown on Woolworths Mobile's roster of Samsung Galaxy S21 plans, check out the widgets below:

Samsung Galaxy S21

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (128GB)

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (128GB)



Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (256GB)



Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (256GB)



Samsung Galaxy S21+

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (128GB)



Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (128GB)



Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (256GB)



Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (256GB)



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (128GB)



Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (128GB)



Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (256GB)



Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (256GB)



Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (512GB)



Woolworths Mobile Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (512GB)



For more on the Samsung Galaxy S21, check out:





