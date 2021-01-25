Best Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21 Plans

Credit: Samsung

Vodafone are stocking all three of Samsung’s latest flagship devices - the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra - via their existing roster of post-paid mobile plans. Here's how much it'll cost to get one.

Why go with Vodafone?

If you're a frequent flyer, the best benefit of going with Vodafone is that is that you get cheap and convenient roaming for $5 per day. Obviously, given the ongoing global pandemic, that perk is a little less useful nowadays. Thankfully, Vodafone's plans are also often a little cheaper and better from a value-per-GB perspective.



When does the Galaxy S21 launch?

In Australia, the Galaxy S21 can be pre-ordered now ahead of a January 29th launch. Like Optus, Vodafone are offering all possible storage variants of all three devices.



Are there any pre-order bonuses?

Pre-ordering the Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S21+ gets you a free set of Galaxy Buds Live. Pre-ordering the Galaxy S21 Ultra gets you the Galaxy Buds Pro instead.



If you trade in an eligible smartphone, Vodafone are also offering an extra $500 credit on top of the value of the device itself.

Check out the widgets below for full breakdown of Vodafone plans for the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra:

Samsung Galaxy S21

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (128GB)



Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (256GB) - 24 months

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (128GB)



Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (128GB)



Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (256GB)



Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (256GB)



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (128GB)



Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (256GB)



Vodafone Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (512GB)



