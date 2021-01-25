Best Optus Samsung Galaxy S21 Plans

Credit: Samsung

Optus are offering all three of Samsung’s latest flagship devices - the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra - via their existing roster of post-paid mobile plans.

Why go with Optus?

Optus-inclined Galaxy fans get a free subscription to Optus Sport and Optus Fitness. Depending how into sports or wildlife documentaries you are, those bonuses might just make it worth choosing Optus over the alternatives.



Since the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra are all 5G phones, you'll also net a bonus 100GB of data each month for the first twelve months of whatever plan you go with.



When does the Galaxy S21 launch?

In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra are available for pre-order now ahead of a January 29th launch.Optus are stocking all three devices in all possible storage configurations.



Are there any pre-order bonuses?

Pre-ordering the Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S21+ gets you a free set of Galaxy Buds Live. Pre-ordering the Galaxy S21 Ultra gets you the Galaxy Buds Pro instead.

Check out the widgets below for a breakdown of the best Optus plans for the Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

Samsung Galaxy S21

Optus Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (128GB)



Optus Samsung Galaxy S21 plans (256GB)



Samsung Galaxy S21+

Optus Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (128GB)



Optus Samsung Galaxy S21+ plans (256GB)



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Optus Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (256GB)



Optus Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra plans (512GB)



