How Much Does the Samsung Galaxy S21 Cost In Australia?

(PC World) on

Credit: Samsung

The Samsung S21 has a better processor, a bigger battery, a flat-edge screen plus a worked triple-lens camera array that puts the capabilities of Samsung flagships past to shame. However, as usual, those improvements come at a cost. 

For a full breakdown of local pricing for Samsung’s latest Galaxy S flagships, scroll on.

Outright

In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy S21 comes with a starting recommended retail price of AU$1249 - about $100 less than the launch price of last year’s S20. There are two storage options available here: 128GB (AU$1249) and 256GB (AU$1349). 

If you’d prefer the larger handset, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ starts at AU$1549 for the 128GB model. Bumping the storage up to 256GB brings the price to AU$1649. 

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at AU$1849 for 128GB of storage. The 256GB version of the device costs AU$1949 and the largest 512GB model lands at AU$2149.

All three phones will be available via Samsung’s usual Australian retail and ecommerce partners like JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and Amazon.from January 29th.

Preordering the Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S21+ gets you a free set of Galaxy Buds Live. Preordering the Galaxy S21 Ultra gets you the Galaxy Buds Pro instead.

Postpaid

The Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra will all be available for preorder later today through major Australian telcos such as Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, and Woolworths Mobile. Further details to come but expect the usual rules to apply.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags samsungSamsung Galaxy S21

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Fergus Halliday
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Essentials

Mobile

Exec

Budget

Back To Business Guide

Click for more ›

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?