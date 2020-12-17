Microsoft Edge can now auto-generate passwords, but only via phone

For now, the password auto-generation feature requires users to sign up for new accounts via phone, not PC

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Dreamstime

One of the benefits of Google’s Chrome browser is that when users create a new account on a website, it can generate a unique password, then store and autofill it when they visit the site again. Microsoft Edge will now do the same, though the process is much more complex and uses its mobile Authenticator app instead.

The new capabilities are part of a public preview of password management and autofill functions within the Authenticator app for iOS and Android, which already serves as a two-factor authenticator (2FA) solution for websites. Until now, however, you were required to come up with your own password for those sites, which Edge could store if you so chose.

Now, Authenticator can be used to generate a unique password, store it for you, and then autofill it when you visit the site again.

Still, it’s a bit of a clunky process. Within Chrome, for example, automatically creating a strong, unique password is very easy: Simply click the “password” text box when creating a new account. You’ll then have the option of allowing Chrome to suggest a strong, unique password—this works whether you’re using the Chrome desktop browser or Chrome for Android. Passwords are automatically created, stored, and saved.

Credit: Microsoft

By comparison, auto-generating passwords within Microsoft’s ecosystem only works via the Authenticator app within a mobile environment, at least for now. In other words, if you sign up with a new account, you’ll need to do so on a phone, not a PC.

Authenticator will then create the unique password, store it, and then sync it with your Edge browser for your desktop PC. (You can sync with Chrome, too, via this plugin.)  The desktop version of Edge doesn’t include the password-generating feature yet.

In part, that’s because Microsoft believes that your passwords are best protected via 2FA, which cross-checks a device you’re known to own, like a phone (one-factor authentication) with a password you know (a second factor of authentication). And while that’s true, it’s also somewhat inconvenient for those without a phone handy or those who simply don’t want to stop working on their PC just to complete this minor task.

To enable this capability, you’ll need to make Authenticator an autofill provider on your phone: 

  • iOS: Open Settings —> Search for “Autofill Passwords” —> Click on “Autofill Passwords” —> Select “Authenticator
  • Android: Open Settings —> Search for “Autofill” —> Select “Auto-fill service” —> Click on “Auto-fill service” on next screen —> Select “Authenticator

There’s one more hitch, too. For now, the default setting is that this new password-generating capability is turned off for those who use Authenticator as a 2FA solution for enterprise accounts.

So if your employer’s IT department makes you use Authenticator as a 2FA solution to secure your work email, this public preview of Authenticator won’t allow you to use the password-generating feature without a special set-up.

As you can see, this preview of Authenticator is useful—but it’s also accompanied by some rather strict shortcomings. Over time, we hope to see automatic password generation more closely integrated within Edge, across the phone as well as the PC.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Microsoft

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Cool Tech

Bang and Olufsen Beosound Stage - Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Learn more >

Toys for Boys

Nakamichi Delta 100 3-Way Hi Fi Speaker System

Learn more >

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

ASUS ROG, ACRONYM partner for Special Edition Zephyrus G14

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 Toothbrush

Learn more >

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

SunnyBunny Snowflakes 20 LED Solar Powered Fairy String

Learn more >

Teac 7 inch Swivel Screen Portable DVD Player

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?