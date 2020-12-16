Watch us build an all-AMD PC!

We're celebrating the winter holidays with a festive build.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: PCWorld

Hardware releases washed over everyone in one big autumn wave this year—a predictable result given months of worldwide chaos, but one that’s hardly left us a chance to breathe. The onslaught hasn’t just been a first set of Ryzen, GeForce, and Radeon parts, either. Some of the best cases we’ve seen in awhile hit streets in the last three months as well.

But now that 2020’s major launches are finally done, the PCWorld staff at last has a little time to celebrate. And we’re going to do it by building a lux PC live!

You can think of this one as an updated riff on our Viva Las Vegas build from 2018. However, instead of imitating the Vegas Strip, the goal is to save a tree and use RGB fans to get our fix of flashing holiday lights.

Here are the parts we’ll be using:

Conveniently, waiting until December to build a new, deluxe PC with all the latest and greatest components means I can do a proper build in the O11D Mini and play with Lian Li’s Uni Fans, both of which I’ve been itching to try out for months. I have a lot of hopes riding on the Uni fans in particular, since I can run up to four of them at one time on a single set of wires. (Cable management was a bit of a pain in the Viva Las Vegas build.) I’m also excited to work with the namesake parts of this build: Ryzen 5000 and Radeon 6000 sizzled in our review benchmarks. Getting hands-on experience with AMD’s new Smart Access Memory feature (and taking the 6800 XT for a spin in several games over my holiday break) will be a treat.

Since this build will be more involved, we’re splitting it into two parts. This first round will stop around the point where we’d mount the GPU. It remains to be seen when I’ll take a stab at cable management—if the Uni Fans deliver on Lian Li’s promises, maybe we’ll tempt fate and begin the process before first boot.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Alaina Yee

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Cool Tech

Bang and Olufsen Beosound Stage - Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Learn more >

Toys for Boys

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

ASUS ROG, ACRONYM partner for Special Edition Zephyrus G14

Learn more >

Nakamichi Delta 100 3-Way Hi Fi Speaker System

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch

Learn more >

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 Toothbrush

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Teac 7 inch Swivel Screen Portable DVD Player

Learn more >

SunnyBunny Snowflakes 20 LED Solar Powered Fairy String

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?