Vulkan ray tracing support is finally official, starting with Quake II RTX

Yes, even AMD GPUs can run Nvidia's Quake II RTX now.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Nvidia

After a slow start, ray tracing continues to spread its wings. What started as a geeky Windows 10 feature now finds a home in the next-gen Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles as well, and on Tuesday, the Khronos Group consortium announced that ray tracing is developer-ready for Vulkan, releasing the long-awaited final extensions. Vulkan is an open, cross-platform alternative to Microsoft’s proprietary DirectX 12 graphics API, used by games like Doom Eternal, Rainbow Six Siege, and Half-Life Alyx.

The news may be confusing to you since we’ve already seen three Vulkan-based games ship with ray tracing on Wolfenstein Youngblood, Quake II RTX, and JX3 (in Asia). Those games relied on an Nvidia extension to get ray tracing working ahead of Vulkan’s official support, however. That’s a viable band-aid, but using an Nvidia extension also means that the games can’t activate ray tracing on AMD’s rival Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards—it’s not even a visible option in Wolfenstein. Games built using the official Vulkan extensions should work with all compatible GPUs, just like how games built with DirectX Raytracing are supposed to run universally on Windows.

Nvidia has done a lot of the heavy lifting to make ray tracing real, and the company isn’t selling Vulkan ray tracing short. A Game Ready Driver with Vulkan support got pushed live this morning—it already popped up as a GeForce Experience notification on my system—and Nvidia’s developers also switched Quake II RTX over to the official extensions this morning, ripping off the proprietary Nvidia band-aid.

gfe vulkan Brad Chacos/IDG

The Vulkan ray tracing drivers being offered in Nvidia's GeForce Experience.

“Bringing ray tracing into Vulkan has been a multi-year effort by many companies and Nvidia has taken an active leadership position in each stage of its evolution,” the company said in an email to journalists. “We were elected to chair the Vulkan ray tracing subgroup at Khronos, we contributed the design of our vendor extension to Khronos to help the Vulkan working group make rapid progress, and we shipped drivers for the provisional version of the Vulkan ray tracing extension to enable developer feedback for the subgroup. Now we are the first to adopt those extensions in a game.”

Open, cross-platform graphics standards aren't the work of one company alone, however.

“Standardizing ray tracing in Vulkan is an important step towards making ray tracing available across a wide range of devices, as well as enabling developers to use this technology to its full advantage," Andrej Zdravkovic, senior vice president of software development at AMD said in a statement. "AMD supports all of the major features in this extension, including ray shading and ray queries in our AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition driver. We are also working with developers to ensure great performance from our Vulkan Ray Tracing implementation thanks to hardware ray tracing support on AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based graphics cards."

quake ii rtx Nvidia

Quake II RTX

Quake II RTX isn’t just the first game with full Vulkan ray tracing support, it's also the first fully path-traced game ever. That means it uses real-time ray tracing for all lighting effects rather than the usual one or two features. Path tracing makes the game surprisingly beautiful—and shockingly strenuous—for a classic that originally launched in 1997. Nvidia’s Quake II RTX game demo gives you access to the first three levels and an automated benchmark for three, but if you own the full version, the path tracing works throughout. Any graphics card with ray tracing hardware can run it now, as AMD included Vulkan ray tracing support in its Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.11.3 drivers.

Minecraft’s ray tracing also exited beta last week. That means you can test full, final path tracing implementations for both Vulkan and Microsoft’s DXR now. The fact that path tracing appeared first in decade-old games should tell you how taxing the cutting-edge lighting features are. Nvidia’s fantastic DLSS 2.0 technology carries a lot of the load in making Minecraft playable with ray tracing on.  

Developers can head over to the Khronos Group or Vulkan SDK websites for more information on how to implement ray tracing in Vulkan games. Gamers, on the other hand, might want to check out our guide to the best graphics cards for any budget, because ray tracing can make even the most powerful GPUs scream and sweat.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Brad Chacos

Brad Chacos

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Cool Tech

Bang and Olufsen Beosound Stage - Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Learn more >

Toys for Boys

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

ASUS ROG, ACRONYM partner for Special Edition Zephyrus G14

Learn more >

Nakamichi Delta 100 3-Way Hi Fi Speaker System

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 Toothbrush

Learn more >

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Teac 7 inch Swivel Screen Portable DVD Player

Learn more >

SunnyBunny Snowflakes 20 LED Solar Powered Fairy String

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?