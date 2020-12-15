PCWorld's December Digital Magazine: Is the MacBook Air really faster than 98% of PC laptops?

Enjoy the best of PCWorld.com in a curated Digital Magazine for Android, iOS, and your web browser.

Credit: Rob Schultz / IDG

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Magazine. Available as single copies or as a monthly subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Magazine for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the December issue

In the December issue of PCWorld, find out if the MacBook Air is really faster than 98% of PC laptops. We also review the Ryzen 5000, the best consumer CPU ever. Find out if you should upgrade. Plus, our editor picks the best games of this console generation.

Other highlights include:

News : How Google's new policy affects your free storage in Photos and Drive. Plus, why Microsoft has blocked hundreds of sites in Internet Explorer



: How Google's new policy affects your free storage in Photos and Drive. Plus, why Microsoft has blocked hundreds of sites in Internet Explorer Asus ZenBook Flip 13 review: A beautiful OLED laptop with one thing missing

A beautiful OLED laptop with one thing missing Acer Nitro 5 review: This budget gaming laptop keeps getting better

This budget gaming laptop keeps getting better LG Ultra PC 17 review: A big, lightweight laptop with graphics pep

A big, lightweight laptop with graphics pep Google Pixel 4a 5G review: Stuck in the middle

Stuck in the middle Xbox Series X (and xCloud): How they saved me from buying a gaming PC

How they saved me from buying a gaming PC Here's How: Can you build a PS5 or Xbox Series X PC for $800?

Video highlights

Watch: Apple announced three new Macs last month, and of course we have to size up the competition. The company has made its own M1 chip (though it still has Intel chips in other products), and it makes some lofty performance claims. Testing will tell!

