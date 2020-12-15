Microsoft Teams' breakout rooms finally arrive, along with a virtual snow fort

New Together Mode scenes for Microsoft Teams include a virtual Halo background, among others.

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Microsoft

One of the most critical features of online collaboration has finally hit Microsoft Teams: breakout rooms, along with some holiday-themed Together Mode scenes for your virtual holiday parties.

The general availability of breakout rooms delivers on a promise Microsoft made this June, when the company laid out its Team roadmap for the fall. Rival services, like Zoom, have offered breakout rooms for months. 

Meeting organizers (or teachers) can now create (and then delete) up to 50 breakout rooms, and either automatically or manually assign students to them. Organizers can also re-assign rooms in the middle of the meeting, and allow participants to move among breakout rooms—or not.  Within each Teams meeting, participants can use the Whiteboard app or share their screen if the right permissions are allowed.

There’s one small caveat, for now: A meeting organizer will need to be on a desktop PC, not mobile, to enable the new breakout rooms feature. (To do so, you’ll need to go to Teams > Settings > General and check Turn on new meeting experience, Microsoft said in a blog post.)

Microsoft has positioned Teams as both a tool for online collaboration for workplaces and as a method to teach students via distance learning, which has sometimes meant an odd fusion of practical and fun features. In this case, Microsoft has added a new series of “winter wonderland” holiday-themed virtual backgrounds for its Together Mode, which the company announced in July.

microsoft 365 teams together mode holiday medium Microsoft

One of the new Together Mode scenes in Microsoft Teams.

Together Mode rearranges the traditional grid of video windows into something approaching a real-world scene: an auditorium, for example, or a coffee shop. One of the new arrangements is... a snow fort?  Fans of Microsoft’s Halo game can even gather for their next important meeting in the United Nations Space Command, Microsoft said. 

To turn on Together Mode, you’ll need at least five people in the meeting. Then, select Together mode from the Teams drop-down menu, and click the small pencil in the left-hand corner of the screen to choose a scene.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Cool Tech

Bang and Olufsen Beosound Stage - Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Learn more >

Toys for Boys

Nakamichi Delta 100 3-Way Hi Fi Speaker System

Learn more >

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

ASUS ROG, ACRONYM partner for Special Edition Zephyrus G14

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 Toothbrush

Learn more >

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

Teac 7 inch Swivel Screen Portable DVD Player

Learn more >

SunnyBunny Snowflakes 20 LED Solar Powered Fairy String

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?