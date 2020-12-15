Notebook PC sales balloon, with 26% growth expected in Q4

Thanks to a combination of the pandemic and the normal holiday sales demand, laptop sales are expected to go through the roof

(PC World (US online)) on

Credit: Dreamstime

Think the PC is dead? Not right now. In fact, notebook PC sales are expected to grow by a whopping 26.4 per cent during the fourth quarter, according to a report by IDC.

The spike in sales is due to the combination of two powerful trends: the traditional surge in holiday sales, as well as the increasing demand for laptops and even desktops during the pandemic. Tablets, too, are expected to grow: IDC expects 10 per cent unit growth when 2020 as a whole is factored in, thanks largely to the Apple iPad.

“The momentum in the PC market has been impressive to say the least,” said Ryan Reith, program vice president with IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers, in a statement. “Earlier this year it seemed like this would be a six-month bump to the industry, but as we look at the supply chain pipeline into 2021, it’s clear that the surge has more legs.”

The world migration to remote working and learning continues to drive demand. “The education backlog remains extensive,” Reith said, “and many school districts around the world are doing everything they can to secure inventory. At the same time consumers seem to be buying all ranges of notebook PCs from low-end entry level systems to high-end gaming machines.”

Reith saw the laptop demand as part of a larger trend in technology purchases. “It is important to note that all of this is happening at a time when other device categories like smartphones, PC monitors, TVs, and gaming consoles are also growing,” Reith explained. “A clear shift in consumer spend has happened.”

IDC expects that the fourth-quarter spike in sales will drop off substantially in January, as it usually does. Still, for 2021, IDC expects notebook PC units will grow by 3.2 per cent. Desktop PC sales are expected to decline by an undisclosed amount in the new year, IDC said.

IDC is an independent subsidiary of IDG, the company that owns PCWorld.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags IDCPC

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Cool Tech

Bang and Olufsen Beosound Stage - Dolby Atmos Soundbar

Learn more >

Toys for Boys

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Learn more >

ASUS ROG, ACRONYM partner for Special Edition Zephyrus G14

Learn more >

Nakamichi Delta 100 3-Way Hi Fi Speaker System

Learn more >

Family Friendly

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch

Learn more >

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9000 Toothbrush

Learn more >

Stocking Stuffer

SunnyBunny Snowflakes 20 LED Solar Powered Fairy String

Learn more >

Teac 7 inch Swivel Screen Portable DVD Player

Learn more >

Christmas Gift Guide

Click for more ›

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?