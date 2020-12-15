Aspera goes hip with a 4G flip and adds a feature-laden smartphone

New models target the budget-conscious looking for value

Aspera Mobile has two new mobiles on the market, the 5.99” large screen AS6 smartphone and the F42, 4G flip phone.

The AS6 smartphone which features face recognition, a fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM and 4G while the F42 offers pre-loaded social media apps and easy to use large buttons. They are competitively priced at $149 and $99, respectively.

Aspera Mobile managing director, Allan Robertson, says, “In the AS6, Aspera has kept its brand promise to bring a great value, budget-priced smartphone to consumers and we have specifically designed it to suit anyone looking for a large screen, full Android phone that won’t break the bank.”

Robertson takes his and the company’s commitment to Australian consumers seriously. For more than decade it has delivered local Australian-based customer service for its range of high quality, unlocked, reliable, and budget conscience phones.

“In an age where the price of some mobile phones is running into thousands of dollars despite them being locked to a network, our success over the last 10 years has proven that there is an increasing demand for high quality, low-cost alternatives,” he says.

“The AS6 gives you that in a smartphone and the F42 is ideal for the young or elderly, budget-conscious user wanting a simple phone with easy-to-read large buttons and the most commonly used social media apps – including WhatsApp and Facebook – already installed.”

As Australian telcos continue to wind down their 3G networks, having a 4G phone makes good and practical sense.

The AS6 offers consumers a healthy number of features for its price. For instance, its large screen is also an 18:9 IPS 550 cd/m² extra bright display that is FWVGA+ with 2.5D glass.

It also has a Mediatek Quad core 1.5GHz MT6739WW processor that easily runs Android 10 and despite the phone already having 2GB RAM plus 32GB ROM, you can also expand the memory using an SD card up to a maximum of 64GB.

There are two good 8MP and 0.8MP rear cameras and a 5MP front camera, a large 3000mAh battery, plenty of connectivity via USB, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hotspot and VOLTE, support for 1/3/5/7/8/28a+b 4G bands and 850/900/2100Mhz 3G bands and even a free bonus gel protective case.

And the phone measures just 159.5 x 78.5 x 9.3mm.

Flip and compact

The Aspera Mobile F42 flip phone is compact at just 105 x 56 x 19mm when closed. It’s also a fully unlocked 4G phone that connects via Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi hotspot or VoLTE.

It has two screens, a 2.8” main display and a 1.8” external screen for notifications and messages, GPS built in and features social media apps including WhatsApp and Facebook already installed.

The 1350mAh Li-ion battery gives F42 users good usage time as it powers its 512MB RAM plus 4GB ROM memory (expandable via SD card to 64GB) via its fast Mediatek 6731 quad core 1.1GHz processor.

The F42 also features a 2MP rear and 0.3MP front camera, High Definition (HD) voice, programmable speed dials, a USB charge port and a 3.5mm earphone jack.

The AS6 smartphone and F42 flip phone are available at Australia Post, Harvey Norman and Big W stores and in petrol stations, service stations and convenience stores across Australia.